RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers put on a defensive clinic during their 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

While Sergei Bobrovsky stole the show during their win in Game 1, the Panthers got it done in front of him in Game 2, limiting the Oilers’ potent offense to just one high-danger shot attempt.

Heading to Edmonton up 2-0 in the series, the Panthers just keep building their game.

“I thought it was a continuation of our third period in Game 1,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the performance. “I thought our gap was good. The effort was outstanding.”

Surviving a few scary moments, the Panthers were happy to just get through the first period in one piece after Eetu Luostarinen and Aaron Ekblad both briefly left the ice in visible pain.

Just before the 10-minute mark of the period, Luostarinen was taken out by a knee-on-knee hit from Oilers forward Warren Foegele. After a review, Foegele received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the incident, which meant his night was officially over.

Luostarinen left the ice, but returned later in the period.

With that five-minute power play turning into a 4-on-4 after the Panthers took a penalty, the Oilers opened the scoring when defenseman Mattias Ekholm kept the puck on 2-on-1 rush and slipped a shot through Bobrovsky’s pads from the left circle to make it 1-0 at 11:17.

Near the end of the period, Ekblad got tied up with Connor McDavid behind Florida’s net and headed straight to the locker room after the two players hit the ice awkwardly together.

Just like Luostarinen, Ekblad thankfully returned before the first intermission.

In the second period, the Panthers finally pulled even thanks to an exceptional play from their own stay-at-home defenseman. Flying up the ice, 6-foot-5 blueliner Niko Mikkola took a drop pass from Anton Lundell and ripped a heavy shot past Stuart Skinner from the high slot to make it 1-1 at 9:34.