RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are heading into the holiday break feeling great following a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Getting a little bit of payback, the matchup marked the first time the Panthers have played the Knights since Vegas eliminated them from the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

With the win, Florida improved to 19-12-2 this season.

“Now we get to feel good about where we are at Christmas,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “That it was Vegas doesn’t matter to us. We couldn’t win the Cup or lose the Cup tonight. We could win the game we were playing, and we did it as well as we could’ve.”

While neither team found the back of the net in the first period, it was the Panthers that threw the first punch – literally. After agreeing to a brawl, Ryan Lomberg needed just a single punch to take down Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar and bring fans to their feet.

If you recall, it was a hit from Kolesar that knocked Matthew Tkachuk out of the Stanley Cup Final.

“Credit to him for kind of letting me get redemption for last year,” said Lomberg, who couldn’t fight in the Final due to a hand injury. “He’s the guy that caught Chucky to take him out of the series. He gave me a chance to even the score. Obviously a pretty tough customer.”

Despite not getting rewarded, the Panthers dominated Vegas during the opening 20 minutes of action. Not only did they lead 20-3 in shots on goal, but also 14-1 in scoring chances. Their three shots against also matched their season-low for a single period.

After just surviving the first period, the Knights went on the offensive in the second and broke the ice when Mark Stone buried a quick shot from the slot to make it 1-0 at 1:21.

Getting that goal back for the Panthers, Sam Bennett beat Jiri Patera, the third-string goalie for the Knights, with a short-side snipe from the left circle to make it 1-1 at 8:58.