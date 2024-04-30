Florida Panthers Advance to Second Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Single game tickets to go on sale to general public on Wednesday, May 1 at 12 p.m

Playoffs_Advanced_JUMBO_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and National Hockey League announced today that the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 in Game 5 of Round One. This is the third consecutive year the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round. 

Territory Member presale for Second Round, Games 1, 2, 5* & 7* will begin Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. with ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access beginning Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

Single game tickets for Second Round, Games 1, 2, 5* & 7* will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 1 at 12 p.m. at SeatGeek.com

The Panthers earned their first series win over their cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning, outscoring the Lightning 20-14. Carter Verhaeghe (5-4-9) and Matthew Tkachuk (3-6-9) led all skaters in the series with nine points, each registering at least one point in all five games of the series.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for Second Round schedule announcement, activations, watch parties and more. 

Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 1

PREVIEW: Panthers take another shot at eliminating Lightning in Game 5

Territory Talk: Round 1 Check-In (Ep. 296)

RECAP: Lightning 6, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers try to complete sweep of Lightning in Game 4

NOTEBOOK: Desire vs. Desperation in Game 4

Panthers Prospect Report | April 26, 2024

RECAP: Panthers 5, Lightning 3

PREVIEW: Panthers want to ‘just keep doing what we do’ in Game 3 vs. Lightning

Stolie’s Standpoint: Bobby’s save and a big win in Game 2

RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2 (OT)

Panthers depth stepping up in big moments

PREVIEW: Panthers aim for more of the same in Game 2 vs. Lightning

NOTEBOOK: Barkov leads the way; Big night at The Bank

RECAP: Panthers 3, Lightning 2

PREVIEW: Panthers ready for another ‘battle’ with Lightning in Game 1

Stolie’s Standpoint: Vibes are good heading into Game 1 vs. Lightning 

New team, new identity: Panthers ready for another run at Lightning