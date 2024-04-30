Florida Panthers Advance to Second Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and National Hockey League announced today that the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-1 in Game 5 of Round One. This is the third consecutive year the Panthers have advanced to the Second Round.

Territory Member presale for Second Round, Games 1, 2, 5* & 7* will begin Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. with ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access beginning Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

Single game tickets for Second Round, Games 1, 2, 5* & 7* will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 1 at 12 p.m. at SeatGeek.com.

The Panthers earned their first series win over their cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning, outscoring the Lightning 20-14. Carter Verhaeghe (5-4-9) and Matthew Tkachuk (3-6-9) led all skaters in the series with nine points, each registering at least one point in all five games of the series.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for Second Round schedule announcement, activations, watch parties and more.

Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.