Tkachuk joins The Pat McAfee Show

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers are everywhere these days.

Fresh off eliminating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk joined The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN to talk all things puck on Wednesday.

While the show often welcomes superstars from all over the sports world, McAfee, a former All-Pro NFL punter and current commentator for College Gameday and WWE, was fired up to chat with Tkachuk.

“One of the toughest dudes to ever lace up the skates,” said McAfee as he introduced Tkachuk, who called in after practice from Baptist Health IcePlex. “Last year we saw him, literally with a broken sternum we think, a broken spine we think, broken femur we think, broken hand we think, broken shoulders we think, fractured skull we think, get taped up, pads put on him, lifted on the ice and pushed out to play hockey, and he wanted to. That is why hockey is awesome. That is why hockey is different.”

Still in amazement of Tkachuk’s toughness to play with a broken sternum during last year’s Stanley Cup Final, McAfee and his energetic band of co-hosts started the show talking about playing through pain.

“In the Stanley Cup Playoffs all bets are off and you do whatever you can to play,” said Tkachuk.

Coming from a notoriously tough family with a famous last name known throughout the hockey world, Tkachuk credited both his dad, Keith, and brother, Brady, for helping him get to where he is today.

“He was fired up to see us beat Tampa the other day,” Tkachuk said of his dad, who played over 1,200 games in the NHL. “Growing up having him as a voice, as a role model, my brother and I were not forced to play hockey, but we had everything around us to help us grow into it and love the game. We had him around every day to ask about anything, help coach us, teach us, but I’d say the biggest thing that allowed my brother and I to make it to this level was each other. Having that unbelievably close relationship, being each other’s best friends, biggest supporters, and competitors as well.”

With many athletes starting to specialize and narrow their focus to just one single sport at an early age, especially hockey players, McAfee was intrigued by Tkachuk’s road to the NHL.

“One thing that I’m super grateful that my parents did, and my mom deserves so much credit because she was mainly the one getting up at 5 a.m. to take us to the 6 a.m. practices while my dad was on the road, was that we were never allowed to play hockey 24/7, 365 days like some of these kids do now,” said Tkachuk. “My parents were all about playing every sport you can. I think that’s what allowed me to not get burnt out and my love for the game kept growing and growing more.”