RECAP: Panthers 4, Capitals 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – The fourth line can often be the engine for a team in need.

Tonight, it powered the Florida Panthers to two points.

With Ryan Lomberg netting the go-ahead goal with 5:32 left in the third period, the Panthers earned a 4-2 win over the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Their first post-break win, the Panthers now sit at 31-15-4 in the standings.

“It was great for our line,” Lomberg said of the goal. “The big boys have been doing the majority of the pulling all year, so to have some depth scoring for our team is a great thing.”

With eight combined penalties in the first period, the opening 20 minutes featured mostly special teams. Just before the midway point, the Capitals even earned a penalty shot, but Sergei Bobrovsky came up in the clutch and denied Beck Malenstyn with a blocker save.

Of course, his teammates knew he’d stop it.

“No surprise,” Lomberg said. “That was the vibe on the bench when the guy picked up the puck and was going on the ice. I don’t think a single one of us was overly worried. We’ve seen it all season in practice.”

On the power play, the Capitals broke the ice when Alex Ovechkin, digging his skates into his usual spot near the center of the left circle, connected on a one-timer to make it 1-0 at 16:38.

Evening the score in the second period, Matthew Tkachuk – still riding high after a torrid scoring spree in January – got the Panthers on the board when a long shot from Gustav Forsling hit off his skate and sailed past Darcy Kuemper to make it 1-1 at 4:29.