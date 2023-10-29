RECAP: Panthers 3, Kraken 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – What’s better than one first goal of the season?

Three first goals of the season.

Gustav Forsling, Matthew Tkachuk, and Nick Cousins each sounded the goal horn for the Florida Panthers in a 3-2 comeback win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

“We were good from the start of the second period, pretty much on,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “They were better early in the third, and then we got back at it. So good on them, we got back to playing and just played a heck of a lot harder.”

With the win and going 3-1-0 on their homestand, the Panthers improve to 4-3-0.

After some time of the two teams figuring each other out, Seattle struck first after Jared McCan received a pass from Yanni Gourde and put a backhand in the back of the net at 7:58 of the first period to make it 1-0.

Minutes later, Ryan Lomberg and Cousins put the pressure on in Seattle’s zone with a few good scoring chances that couldn’t quite sneak by Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord.

“I thought our line did a lot of good things,” said Cousins. “We had lots of chances to put the puck in the net, then obviously to get a fortunate enough bounce there in the third capitalized it and makes all those chances that you miss early on in the game not sting as much tonight.”