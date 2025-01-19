RECAP: Panthers 3, Ducks 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – That’s how it’s done.

Led by a 34-save performance from Spencer Knight, the Florida Panthers closed our homestand with a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“Unreal,” forward Jesper Boqvist said of Knight, who improved to 4-1-0 over his last five appearances. “The last couple games he’s been playing here, he’s been really good. I’m so glad for him. He’s been working really hard to play like that. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Helping the Panthers improve to 27-17-3, the shutout was the fifth of Knight’s career.

“With Spencer playing the way he is, you get the one (goal) and you feel like that might be it,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Even though no goals were scored, the first period did have a bit of controversy.

Following a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, Sam Reinhart, who leads the Panthers with 27 goals, received a major penalty and a game misconduct.

On the penalty kill for the final 4:34 of the period, the killers got it done for Florida.

After giving up three power-play goals in their last outing, it was a return to form.

“It was huge,” forward Anton Lundell said. “It’s a long kill, so we did very well. I think we got some energy from that. It was a big, big kill, for sure.”

Keeping the Ducks off the board in the second period, Knight denied ex-Panther Frank Vatrano on a shorthanded breakaway before making three more saves on subsequent rebounds.

“Frank’s a really good player,” Knight said. “I played with him a little bit here. He’s got a tremendous shot, one of the hardest in the league. You’re not really thinking (on that save), you’re kind of just reading.”

Also playing well in the opposing net, the Panthers finally solved John Gibson on their 25th shot of the game when Boqvist, who’s breaking out during his first season with Florida, slipped the puck past him from the left circle on a nifty wrist shot to make it 1-0 at 11:22.