RECAP: Panthers 3, Ducks 0

Knight records fifth shutout of his career as Panthers end homestand with two points

recap-fla-vs-ana-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – That’s how it’s done.

Led by a 34-save performance from Spencer Knight, the Florida Panthers closed our homestand with a 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“Unreal,” forward Jesper Boqvist said of Knight, who improved to 4-1-0 over his last five appearances. “The last couple games he’s been playing here, he’s been really good. I’m so glad for him. He’s been working really hard to play like that. It’s a lot of fun to watch.”

Helping the Panthers improve to 27-17-3, the shutout was the fifth of Knight’s career.

“With Spencer playing the way he is, you get the one (goal) and you feel like that might be it,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Even though no goals were scored, the first period did have a bit of controversy.

Following a knee-on-knee collision with Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, Sam Reinhart, who leads the Panthers with 27 goals, received a major penalty and a game misconduct.

On the penalty kill for the final 4:34 of the period, the killers got it done for Florida.

After giving up three power-play goals in their last outing, it was a return to form.

“It was huge,” forward Anton Lundell said. “It’s a long kill, so we did very well. I think we got some energy from that. It was a big, big kill, for sure.”

Keeping the Ducks off the board in the second period, Knight denied ex-Panther Frank Vatrano on a shorthanded breakaway before making three more saves on subsequent rebounds.

“Frank’s a really good player,” Knight said. “I played with him a little bit here. He’s got a tremendous shot, one of the hardest in the league. You’re not really thinking (on that save), you’re kind of just reading.”

Also playing well in the opposing net, the Panthers finally solved John Gibson on their 25th shot of the game when Boqvist, who’s breaking out during his first season with Florida, slipped the puck past him from the left circle on a nifty wrist shot to make it 1-0 at 11:22.

Jesper Boqvist breaks the scoreless game against Anaheim in the second period.

Setting a new career high, it was his 11th goal of the season.

“Good opportunity to play with good players on a good team,” said Boqvist, who inked a one-year deal with the Panthers in the offseason. “I’ve tried to work hard and have my stick on the ice, and then people will find me.”

Lending Knight a hand and keeping the lead intact for the Panthers with less than a minute left in the second period, rookie Mackie Samoskevich, who was flying all night, disrupted Vatrano in the slot and prevented the Ducks forward from cashing in on a wide-open net.

Getting a bounce to double the lead for the Panthers early in the third period, Anton Lundell beat Gibson with a knuckling puck from near the top of the left circle to make it 2-0 at 4:43.

Anton Lundell makes it 2-0 in the third period against Anaheim.

Kickstarting the sequence, the feisty Finn stole the puck from a Duck in the neutral zone.

Stole the puck from a Duck? Try saying that three times fast.

“It’s always fun to score,” Lundell said.

After the Ducks pulled their goaltender for a 6-on-5 advantage late in regulation, Knight almost capped off his incredible night with a goal when he launched the puck toward the abandoned cage.

Even though the shot ended up coming up short and getting stuck in the neutral zone, the young goalie was still rewarded soon after when he assisted Gustav Forsling on an empty-net goal to lock in the 3-0 win for the Panthers at 19:53.

"I tried,” Knight said of his attempt. “I'll take the assist though. Get the guys some points, spread the wealth."

THEY SAID IT

“I feel good. I think over the course of however many years I’ve been pro, you play so much you’re not always going to feel great. Sometimes you are, sometimes you’re night. I think I said this after New Jersey, it’s just finding ways to impact the game.” – Spencer Knight

“I think we stuck with it almost a full 60 [minutes]. Even in the third up two goals for a long time, we stayed on their D and tried to play for it.” – Jesper Boqvist

“We defended pretty well and didn’t give them too much. I’m very proud of how we were able to play in the third period.” – Anton Lundell

CATS STATS

- The Panthers have won a league-high 20 games when scoring first this season.

- The Panthers led 63-45 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

- Spencer Knight made eight high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Aleksander Barkov went 16-for-20 (80%) in the faceoff circle.

- Uvis Balinskis blocked a team-high three shots on goal.

- Gustav Forsling skated a team-high 25:51.

- The Panthers extended their point streak against the Ducks to nine games (8-0-1).

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time for the old double dip.

Wrapping up their home-and-home, the Panthers will kick off a four-game road trip with a rematch against the Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.

To find a place to watch the game in South Florida, click HERE.

Related Content

FLA vs. ANA: Postgame Interview Knight - 1/18/25

FLA vs. ANA: Postgame Interview Lundell - 1/18/25

News Feed

PREVIEW: Knight gets the nod as Panthers end homestand vs. Ducks

NOTEBOOK: Panthers eyeing road trip for Ekblad’s return

‘Very thankful’: Barkov named Athlete of the Year in Finland 

RECAP: Red Wings 5, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Panthers look to cool off red-hot Red Wings

Lundell, Verhaeghe & Boqvist: ‘They draw some things out of each other’

Florida Panthers to Host Pride Night Presented by Stoli Vodka on Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Anaheim Ducks  

With win in New Jersey, Panthers stay perfect in shootouts in 2024-25

RECAP: Panthers 2, Devils 1 (SO)

PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back in Jersey

Bobrovsky earns high marks in 2024-25 goalie tiers from The Athletic 

RECAP: Flyers 4, Panthers 3

What’s Brewing: Red Wings, Ducks visit Sunrise 

PREVIEW: Panthers go for season sweep of the Flyers

NOTEBOOK: Panthers hit the road, leave two behind

RECAP: Bruins 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers ready for ‘heavy and fast’ battle with rival Bruins

Boqvist breaking out during first season with Panthers