RECAP: Panthers 2, Blues 1 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Aleksander Barkov, ladies and gentlemen.

Led by an otherworldly performance from their captain in crunch time, the Florida Panthers bested the St. Lous Blues by a score of 2-1 in overtime at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

In addition to scoring the game-winning goal on the power play in the extra frame, Barkov drew the penalty that led to the critical man advantage with an incredible show of effort.

Only a few days removed from an illness, he played the final 2:28 of overtime.

“I feel great,” Barkov smiled. “We won, so that’s great. Winning is the best.”

Indeed.

Stretching their winning streak to three games, the Panthers now sit at 21-11-2.

“It’s very important to build, to keep building our game,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said.

Opening the scoring on the road for the Blues, Oskar Sundqvist just barely slipped a backhand shot between Bobrovsky and the right post to make it 1-0 at 10:01 of the first period.

Despite trailing, the Panthers led 30-21 in shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes.

Finally rewarded for their efforts in the second period, the Panthers evened the score when Uvis Balinskis skated down from the blue line, took a cross-ice pass from Barkov and buried a one-timer past Joel Hofer from the right circle to make it 1-1 at 10:58.