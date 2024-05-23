RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 0

From there, the Panthers played their patented brand of suffocating hockey.

For nearly 15 minutes, the Rangers didn’t register a single shot on goal.

Closing out the second period with another crucial stop while on the penalty kill, Bobrovsky slid from left to right to just get a piece of a one-timer from a Mika Zibanejad with a second left on the clock.

“He’s been unbelievable all playoffs,” Verhaeghe said of his all-world goaltender. “I can’t say enough about him. He works so hard. To have him back there, we just have so much confidence. We’re just trying to play as hard [on defense] as we can. When we need him, he always comes up big.”

Just before the 10-minute mark of the third period, the Panthers thought they doubled their lead to 2-0 when Oliver Ekman-Larsson beat Shesterkin with a shot from the left circle. But after a challenge by New York, the goal came off the board due to goaltender interference.

Here’s the official statement on the play from the NHL’s Situation Room: “Video review determined that Florida’s Ryan Lomberg entered the crease and made incidental contact with New York’s Igor Shesterkin, impairing his ability to play his position.”

“I thought it was right because it’s the call I would want on Sergei,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the ruling.

Following a late penalty for too many men on the ice, the Panthers came up with their second key penalty kill of the game. During the kill, the Rangers fired off just two shots on goal and cracked another off the post as both Bobrovsky and the killers in front of him stood tall.

With the Rangers operating at over 30% on the power play entering the series, the Panthers, up to the task as always, surrendered just four shots on goal across their two penalty kills.

“We want to work as hard as possible,” Barkov said of the team’s defensive effort in the hard-fought win. “We want to keep the game simple and be as good defensively as possible.”

Not long after that successful penalty kill, the Panthers were rewarded with some good fortune when a cross-ice pass from Verhaeghe was poked by Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière in the slot straight past Shesterkin for an own-goal that made it 2-0 at 16:12.