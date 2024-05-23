RECAP: Panthers 3, Rangers 0

NEW YORK – Everything went according to plan.
Stealing home-ice advantage, the Florida Panthers opened the Eastern Conference Final with a huge 3-0 win over the New York Rangers in Game 1 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
“It’s 1-0 now. We’re exactly where we wanted to be before the game,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “It was a good effort by us. I think we can build on this.”
Earning the second shutout of his playoff career, Sergei Bobrovsky, surrendering fewer than two goals for the seventh time in his last eight appearances, stopped all 23 shots he faced.
“In the postseason, you don’t think about the goals or anything,” said the always-stoic Bobrovsky, who made six high-danger stops in the win. “There’s only wins and losses. That’s it. You focus on one moment at a time and you don’t think about anything else.”
Coming out with a head full of steam, Matthew Tkachuk set the tone early for the Panthers with a couple hits, including laying out Vincent Trocheck with a big check in the offensive zone.
From throwing hits to touching twine, Tkachuk continued to lead the charge when he took a drop pass from Gustav Forsling and beat Igor Shesterkin with a shot from the top of the left circle to break the ice and put the Panthers up 1-0 at 16:26 of the first period.