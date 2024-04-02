RECAP: Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 4

TORONTO – Despite an aggressive third-period rally, the Florida Panthers’ comeback attempt fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

Trailing 5-1 after two periods, the Panthers scored three straight goals in the third period to make it a one-goal game before Auston Matthews cashed in on the empty net to end it.

Over the final 20 minutes, Florida led 18-3 in scoring chances.

“More urgency,” Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour said of the push. “Just found some ways to bring some energy. It’s tough when you go down like that, but guys fought to the end.”

In a fight for first place in the Atlantic Division, the Panthers (47-23-5) trail the Boston Bruins (43-17-15) by two points for the top spot with seven games left. A late entry to the race, the Maple Leafs (43-22-9) reside six games out of first with a game in hand.

With a rematch on the horizon, Florida and Toronto will battle again in Game 82.

“If you’re going to prep your playoff pre-scout, I don’t think there’s a lot in that game you could use,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s uncharacteristic performance. “I would hope they would, but I don’t think they will.”

Following a turnover by the Panthers at the blue line in the offensive zone, the Maple Leafs opened the scoring when Nick Robertson flew down the center of the ice, made a quick move and beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 13:59 of the first period.

Just 33 seconds later, Matthews set up on the doorstep and buried a backdoor tap-in to double Toronto’s lead to 2-0 with his league-leading 61st goal of the campaign at 14:32.

Trying to push back on the power play, the Panthers barely missed a chance to cut their deficit in half when Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov dove to cover a puck that was just about to trickle over the goal line after Sam Bennett let loose a shot from the slot.

Getting on the board just 47 seconds into the second period, Montour blasted a slap shot from just below the blue line past a frozen Samsonov to make it 2-1. But less than a minute later, Tyler Bertuzzi deposited a goal from in front to put Toronto up 3-1 at 1:26.