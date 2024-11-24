RECAP: Avalanche 7, Panthers 4

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers got pulled into a style of game they didn’t want to play during a 7-4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“I think we just played to their game more than we played ours,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “We’re not going to beat those guys at their game. That’s just flat out that simple.”

Falling to 12-8-1, the Panthers remain focused on getting back on track.

After all, prior to their current 1-5-0 stretch, they’d won seven games in a row.

“We’ve got our theories here, but none of which is going to help the next night,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the team’s recent struggles. “We’ve got a structure we need to play.”

In the first game since he moved down the third line, Carter Verhaeghe was rewarded right away when he beat Alexandar Georgiev with a sharp-angle shot from the right circle to put the Panthers up 1-0 just 52 seconds into the first period.