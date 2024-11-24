RECAP: Avalanche 7, Panthers 4

“I wouldn’t feel differently about the game if we’d come back and won it,” Maurice said when asked about the decision. “I thought it was a good goal on the ice and still do.”
With what could’ve been a momentum-swinging goal unfortunately taken off the board, the Panthers continued to press on but couldn’t close the gap. At 15:49, Oliver Kylington scored to put Colorado up 6-3 and essentially put the game out of reach for the Panthers.
With 2:45 left in regulation, Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter to make it 7-3.
Not going down without a fight, Anton Lundell cut the deficit to 7-4 with a goal at 18:16.
“I think the game was played just about straight through,” Maurice said of the loss. “In a game like that, there’s not a single issue with your game. We’re struggling, without a doubt. But there wouldn’t be a ‘if we fixed one thing in tonight’s game, we’d be much better.’”
THEY SAID IT
“There shouldn’t be any waiting around anymore. You have to commit to doing it. It’s not an easy style. It’s hard to do for 82-plus (games), but that’s what makes us successful.” – Matthew Tkachuk on the Panthers getting back to their style of play
“The execution is the result of what we’re dealing with right now. It’s just an area of focus. We’ll get back to trying to get one thing going every time we touch the ice.” – Paul Maurice on getting the Panthers back to their game
CATS STATS
- The Panthers are tied for first in the NHL with three opening-minute goals.
- Matthew Tkachuk recorded his 36th multi-assist game with the Panthers.
- Sam Reinhart’s 13-game point streak is the longest by any NHL player this season.
- Aleksander Barkov went 14-for-19 (73.7%) in the faceoff circle.
- Sam Bennett dished out a team-high five hits.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will try to get back to their game when they host the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.
