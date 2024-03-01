Q&A: Lomberg talks hits, fatherhood and pushing for the playoffs

HELLSTROM: You are a little over halfway through your fourth season with the Cat. How do you feel you’ve impacted the team this season?

LOMBERG: On and off the ice, just bringing the team closer, being always a good teammate that tries his hardest, pushing the pace and making sure we’re always being competitive and competing with each other every day.

HELLSTROM: Last season you played all 82 regular season games for the first time in you NHL career, set career highs in goals (12) and points (20) and finished off with a run to the Stanley Cup Final. How did that motivate you heading into the start of this season and do you continue to draw on that as you look ahead to this year’s playoffs?

LOMBERG: I think we’re all looking at ways to improve and constantly get better, so to play 82 games was a good milestone for myself - but again it’s just about getting better and being able to impact the game in a positive way and make sure that we keep on winning hockey games. It’s been so great and obviously looking back to last season, having a little bit of success in the playoffs and going all the way to the end, we are looking to build off that this year and hopefully have a different result.

HELLSTROM: How do you maintain that focus and determination over 82 games?

LOMBERG: It’s a grind, for sure, but at the end of the day it’s just fun to play. We’re here because we love it and every time that I’m out there I’m having a blast.

HELLSTROM: How much has all your recent playoff experience helped you improve as a player?

LOMBERG: I think it’s important. You’ve got to be able to carry yourself in the right manner when the lights are at their brightest. It’s so good to get that experience in and obviously looking forward to leaning on it a bit this year, being more comfortable in big games and hopefully in the Final this year.