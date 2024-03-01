Q&A: Lomberg talks hits, fatherhood and pushing for the playoffs

HELLSTROM: What has been your favorite moment of the season and what are you most looking forward to?
LOMBERG: Favorite moment of the season… (pause). That’s a tough one. There’s always good ups and downs. Of course, we went on a nice little winning streak and of course a couple of losing streaks to follow that. I don’t know if there’s an individual moment that’s my most favorite, but obviously looking most forward to the playoffs and just coming together as a team and hopefully finding a way to win the ultimate prize.
HELLSTROM: Do you have a career highlight… personal, team or moment?
LOMBERG: Career highlight for myself would be scoring the overtime winner against Tampa Bay in the playoffs a couple years ago, and as a team winning the Eastern Conference championship last year.
HELLSTROM: What’s your favorite thing about playing hockey?
LOMBERG: My teammates. The guys. It’s something that is not like anything else out there being in a team atmosphere - hanging out with the guys all the time. Obviously we’re having a lot of success this season, so it’s been a ton of fun at the rink and away from the rink. But, yeah, my favorite part about playing hockey is definitely the team environment.
HELLSTROM: You’re leading the team in hits right now. How much pride do you take in that statistic?
LOMBERG: I don’t really care about it, to be honest. It’s kind of something I must do to be effective. If I were to be towards the bottom of that list numerically, it would be the result of me not playing as hard as I can, so being at the top shows that I’m moving my feet and finding ways to impact the game.
HELLSTROM: Your daughter’s name is Lennon. Is she named after a certain musical talent?
LOMBERG: The John Lennon, yes. I would take credit, but I can’t – that was all my wife.”
HELLSTROM: What’s it like having your kids around the rink?
LOMBERG: It’s pretty surreal, honestly. I’ve always dreamt about being in the NHL and playing in the NHL and kind of everything about being in the NHL. Something I never really envisioned was having my kids around and having them be a part of it. I always admired guys that had their kids around and that were lucky enough to have their kids around the rink. To have my son and daughter around and to be able to bring my son in the locker room after wins is something I will remember forever, and hopefully he can get to an age where he can remember as well.