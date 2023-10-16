PREVIEW: Sourdif set for NHL debut as Panthers end road trip in New Jersey

“I’m pretty excited right now,” said Sourdif, a third-round pick (87th overall) in 2020. “First NHL game, this is my childhood dream. I’m going to be playing my first game here in New Jersey, and I couldn’t be more excited. It’ll probably be pretty tough to get a nap in this afternoon.”

In the midst of his second season in the professional ranks, Sourdif had an impressive preseason after recording 24 points (7 goals, 17 assists) in 48 games with Charlotte in the AHL in 2022-23.

“Even in the preseason games, it’s still the same game,” Sourdif said. “It’s a little bit faster, but just go out there and play loose, play fun. When I’m uptight, even too focused, I don’t think I’m playing my best hockey. I’m having fun out there. I think that’s when I’m at my most effective.”

With Sourdif slotting into the lineup, fellow rookie Mackie Samoskevich, who has played the first two games of the season after making his NHL debut on Thursday, will get a chance to rest up.

“Coming out camp, we wanted to get both those young men in a game fairly early in the year given the camp that they’d had, so the door was open,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said when asked about the team’s talented duo of rookie forwards. “I’m fine with Mackie’s game. He’s going to learn by watching and by playing. He comes out. This will be a fast game here tonight, and Sourdy (Sourdif) can really skate with the best of them. It’s the right place for him to go in.”

After dominating possession but coming up empty in a 2-0 loss at Minnesota in their season opener, the Panthers nearly pulled off an incredible comeback in a 6-4 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday.

Trailing 5-2 late in the third period, Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues lit the lamp within a span of 1:05 to make it 5-4 with 2:24 remaining in regulation. But with 1:10 left, Kyle Connor fired the puck into the empty net to lock in the 6-4 win for the Jets and send Florida to 0-2-0.

In just his second game with the Panthers, Rodrigues, who was inked to a four-year deal this past summer, finished with a career-high four points in the loss. Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart each scored, while Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk had two assists apiece.

“It’s nice to know we’re not going to roll over and give up in games, but I think as a whole it wasn’t good enough,” Rodrigues said after the loss. “I thought we played really well against Minnesota. I thought maybe as a team we thought it was going to be easy today. I think to be successful we have to play like we did against Minnesota, and I don’t think we did today.”

Wrapping up a three-game homestand to open their season, the Devils followed up a 4-3 win over the Red Wings in their Home Opener with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Friday.

Taking a 3-2 lead against Arizona with three straight goals – including a pair from Jesper Bratt – in the second period, the Devils surrendered the game-tying goal to Nick Schmaltz on the power play midway through the third period to eventually get the action into overtime and then the shootout.

In the skills competition, Nick Bjugstad and Schmaltz each beat Akira Schmid, while Karel Vejmelka stopped both Devils shooters he faced to backstop the Coyotes to a comeback win.

“It was a disappointing start to the game -- first period again,” Devils head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters after the loss. “I thought they looked fresher, ready to play in their first game. We know there’s no easy game so if you don’t have your A-game right off the bat, the other team could take it to you.”

Dishing out the primary assist on all three goals in the loss to Arizona, Jack Hughes leads the Devils in scoring with five points (two goals, three assists). Behind him, Bratt, Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler are locked in a three-way tie for second place with three points each.

The Panthers came out on top in two of their three meetings with the Devils last season, including a 4-2 win in their lone trip to the Prudential Center on Dec. 17. Reinhart led the Panthers with four goals in those three games, while three other players had three points.

“There’s no better test than a game like this where we need to play our game to have a chance,” Reinhart said. “Limit their time and space. If we try and go run-and-gun with them, we’re going to lose that game. It’s a perfect opportunity for us to find our game and establish our game.”

In the nets, Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start for Florida, while Vitek Vanecek will go for New Jersey.

PREGAME QUOTES

“That’s what’s given us success in the past. Every year is new and we’re trying to establish that. We’re trying to find that game plan and execute it on a nightly basis. This is a heck of a test tonight, and we’re excited about that challenge.” – Sam Reinhart on the Panthers finding their defensive identity

“Looking at their D-core, they’ve got some skilled guys back there. They like to move the puck and join the rush offensively, so maybe we can catch them sleeping at times and catch them cheating. That’s where we can get opportunities.” – Steven Lorentz on attacking New Jersey’s defense

“I was walking by coach Maurice there, and he just shook my hand and said, ‘You’re in tonight, so enjoy it.’ It didn’t even really settle in until five minutes later when I was sitting in my stall.” – Justin Sourdif on the moment he found out he’d be making his NHL debut

FIVE CATS STATS

- Aleksander Barkov has scored 11 goals in 20 career games against New Jersey.

- Kevin Stenlund has won 63% of his faceoffs through two games.

- Paul Maurice is set to appear in his 1,769th game behind the bench, which will give him sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time games coached list.

- Sam Reinhart is one goal shy of his 200th NHL goal.

- The Panthers rank sixth in the NHL with a 57.23 xGF% at 5-on-5, per Natural Stat Trick.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Eetu Luostarinen – Matthew Tkachuk

Nick Cousins – Anton Lundell – Justin Sourdif

Ryan Lomberg – Kevin Stenlund – Steven Lorentz

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Oct. 10: F Justin Sourdif recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 9: F Zac Dalpe, Justin Sourdif and D Casey Fitzgerald assigned to Charlotte (AHL)

