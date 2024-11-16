PREVIEW: Panthers ready for ‘hardest test so far’ against high-flying Jets 

SUNRISE, Fla. – Unlike a certain fight on Netflix, this is an actual heavyweight battle.

In a clash between two of the NHL’s best teams, the Florida Panthers will close out their homestand with a matchup against the league-leading Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

The first game of a home-and-home series, the Panthers (11-5-1) lead the Atlantic Division, while the Jets (15-2-0) sit atop the Central Division.

"It's probably our hardest test so far of the season,” forward Anton Lundell said. “They've been unreal this year, and we all know that. It's going to be fun to challenge a hot team."

Following a stretch of seven straight wins, the Panthers enter tonight’s matchup looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to the New Jersey Devils.

In their most-recent outing, the Panthers surrendered three power-play goals and went 0-for-5 with the extra attacker in a 6-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

With both units starting strong this season, a bounce back on special teams is expected.

“Just try to stay out of the box, of course,” Lundell said. “We’ve been pretty good this whole year. Last game they had a couple bounces. That happens. You can’t be perfect every game.”

Showing no signs of slowing down, Sam Reinhart is riding a season-high, nine-game point streak in which he’s logged eight goals and five assists. Leading the Panthers in goals (13) and points (25), he’s recorded at least one point in 15 of 17 games to start the campaign.

On a tear since returning from an injury that kept him out for eight games earlier this season, Aleksander Barkov has tallied two goals and 11 assists over his last seven games.

In terms of lineup changes, Mackie Samoskevich will slot in for Jonah Gadjovich on Florida's fourth line.

Between the pipes, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the nod.

Off to one of the hottest starts in NHL history, the Jets enter tonight’s matchup after having their seven-game winning streak snapped with a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Unable to generate much on offense, the Jets were stifled by Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who turned aside 23 of 24 shots to earn his 300th career win.

Prior to that defeat, the Jets had become the first team in NHL history to win 14 of 15 games to start a season.

During that incredible run, they surrendered two or fewer goals in nine games, including posting three shutouts.

The top defense in the NHL, the Jets rank first in fewest goals allowed per game (2.24), but oddly enough rank only 15th on the penalty kill (80.5%).

Coupling that defense with a deep and relentless offense, the Jets also rank first in the NHL in goals per game (4.35) and power-play percentage (38%).

Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg in goals (11) and points (22), while Mark Scheifele is second in points (21) and tied with Nikolaj Ehlers for the second-most goals (9). Chipping in from the blue line, defensemen Neal Pionk and Josh Morrissey have each registered 17 points.

A two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy – including taking home the award last season – Connor Hellebuyck has picked up right where he left off. Appearing in 13 of 17 games for the Jets, the veteran goaltender has gone 12-1-0 with a .934 save percentage.

“You can’t change your entire game to play one opponent,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the Jets. “We’ve got some places that we’re behind on, that we’re under. That would be priority one, and then there’s going to be a style of play you have to do. They have incredible speed and skill, a back end. I don’t know how many categories they lead in, but let’s assume there’s enough to say they lead in all of them. You have to be right in all parts of your game.”

THEY SAID IT

“Pretty basic stuff, just try to get in front of him and make it hard for him to see pucks. Just try to be on top of him all night long, throw pucks on net and get ready for rebounds.” – Anton Lundell and trying to solve Connor Hellebuyck

“You don’t come to the rink thinking this is just another game because their numbers suggest that you’re going to have to be at your best to give yourselves a chance to beat them. I think we need that.” – Paul Maurice on the challenge of facing the Jets

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers own a 5-2-0 record at home.

- The Panthers boast an 8-0-0 record when leading after two periods.

- Matthew Tkachuk has amassed 22 points (9G, 13A) in 25 career games vs. Winnipeg.

- Nate Schmidt appeared in 211 games with the Jets from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

- The Panthers are 4-0-0 when Evan Rodrigues scores a goal.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Mackie Samoskevich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 4: Signed F Gracyn Sawchyn to an entry-level contract

- Nov. 1: F Patrick Giles loaned to AHL Charlotte

- Oct. 25: Singed F Hunter St. Martin to an entry-level contract

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Theme Night: Hockey Fights Cancer

