PREVIEW: Panthers battle familiar faces as Maple Leafs come to Sunrise 

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will try to get back to their game and snap out of their skid when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Second in the Atlantic Division at 12-9-1, the Panthers have lost six of their last seven games, but always seem to play their best against teams they have a playoff history with.

So far this season, they’ve already beaten the Bruins (twice), Golden Knights and Rangers.

“I think the emotion is there for a division rival,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “It’s a matchup we like. It’s always a lot of fun. A lot of emotion in these games, and I think sometimes that is what’s missing during the regular season. It’s going to be a fun one.”

Nearly breaking out of their funk on Monday, the Panthers came up short in a 4-1 loss to the Capitals. Tied 1-1 in the third period, Jacob Chychrun put Washington up 2-1 with a goal on a 5-on-3 power play. Later on, the Capitals then added two empty-net goals to make it 4-1.

Looking at some of the numbers during their 1-6-0 stretch, the Panthers are above 50% in both their share of shot attempts and expected goals at 5-on-5, but have been outscored 16-11. After a very strong start on the penalty kill, they’ve gone 12-for-18 during the slump.

Hit in the face by a deflected puck in the loss to the Capitals, Anton Lundell was wearing a full cage during this morning’s skate. That being said, the third-line center is still expected to play against Toronto, albeit possibly with an adjusted role due to the injury.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start.

Overall, the Panthers know they get can back on a roll if they can just get a good push.

“It happens,” Verhaeghe said. “Hopefully we can get through it and come out stronger.”

With the Maple Leafs coming to town, there will also be three familiar faces in the building as Steven Lorentz, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Anthony Stolarz take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena for the first time since helping the Panthers capture the Stanley Cup back in June.

Prior to their morning skate, all three players received their championship rings.

“It’s the three guys coming over to get their rings today,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Whether I get to see them here today or I get to see them on the ice, you’ll lock eyes and there will be a little smile and a flood of memories. You get to keep that.”

Overtaking the Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division, the Maple Leafs sit at 13-6-2 and have won seven of their last eight games despite missing captain Auston Matthews.

Leading the NHL with 69 goals last season, Matthews has been out of action with an upper-body injury for nearly all this the last month, last taking the ice back on Nov. 3 at Minnesota.

Despite returning to practice, Matthews will remain out of the lineup tonight.

In their last outing, the Maple Leafs rode a three-goal second period to a 3-2 win over Utah. Mitch Marner scored a pair within a span of less than five minutes, while William Nylander also touched twine in the win. Between the pipes, Joseph Woll turned aside 24 of 26 shots.

Leading the Maple Leafs in scoring with 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists), Marner has posted seven multi-point performances in his last eight games. In second, Nylander has logged 24 points – including a team-high 14 goals -- while John Tavares has notched 20 points.

Picking up right where he left off during his breakout season backing up with the Panthers, Stolarz, who is expected to start tonight, owns a 7-3-2 record with a .927 save percentage.

Max Domi (lower body) and David Kampf (lower body) are not on the trip with Toronto.

As a team, the Maple Leafs are allowing the second-fewest goals in the NHL (2.48).

Last season, Florida went 2-1-1 against Toronto.

“It’s getting back to our game,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “Getting back to that playoff-style, that physicality and the ability to comfortable in tough situations and make plays. That’s all part of our identity as a team and it’s important we get back to that.”

THEY SAID IT

"It was a great feeling. A lot of emotions, to be honest with you, coming into that room, seeing all the guys and kind of going through your head what you went through last year and the battles with that group. A lot of emotions, but also fun." – Oliver Ekman-Larsson on getting his Cup ring

"I've got no words. It's pretty cool. It's massive. I don't know where I'm going to be wearing it. They did a great job. All the guys were in the room there from last season ... It brought back a lot of good memories." – Steven Lorentz on getting his Cup ring

FIVE CATS STATS

- Aleksander Barkov has tallied 32 points (11G, 21A) in 36 career games vs. Toronto.

- Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (7) and points (16) at home.

- Mackie Samoskevich has posted three points (1G, 2A) over his last four games.

- A.J. Greer has racked up a team-high 60 hits.

- The Panthers are 9-0-0 when leading after two periods.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jesper Boqvist

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 4: Signed F Gracyn Sawchyn to an entry-level contract

- Nov. 1: F Patrick Giles loaned to AHL Charlotte

