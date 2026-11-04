PREVIEW: Eller hits 1,200 NHL games as Panthers host Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Floria Panthers will go for a season sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks when they welcome the boys from the Windy City to Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

In their first meeting on Oct. 25, the Panthers earned a 3-2 win in Chicago.

“You underestimate that team and they can beat us if we're not on top of our game,” said forward Lars Eller, who scored the game-winning goal for the Panthers late in regulation in the previous matchup against the Blackhawks. “We barely got by them in Chicago. I think they're going to be competitive. If we think it's going to be easy, we'll probably lose.”

Sitting at 8-5-2, the Panthers have come out on top in six of their last nine games, but enter tonight’s matchup looking to rebound from a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red wings on Monday.

Across the ice, the Blackhawks sit at 4-10-1 and saw their losing streak reach three games on Monday with a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche during a one-game pitstop in Chicago.

A good opportunity for Florida’s offense, the Blackhawks are allowing an average of 3.87 goals per game.

“The challenge is to set yourself up to bring the best out of yourself,” Eller said.

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

REINO ON A ROLL: Sam Reinhart has found the back of the net in each of his last three games and picked up at least one point in his last four. One of the league’s most-dangerous shooters with the extra attacker, he currently ranks tied for third in the NHL with six power-play goals. In 20 career games against Chicago, he’s racked up 18 points (7G, 11A).

ELLER’S MILESTONE: Lars Eller will take the ice for the 1,200th game of his career tonight. The first Denmark-born player to reach that many games, he’s also the 142nd skater in NHL history to hit that lofty mark. In 1,199 career games, the 37-year-old forward has tallied 447 points (194G, 253A), including eight points (1G, 7A) in 15 games with Florida this season.

CHANGE ON D: The Panthers will be making one lineup change tonight, swapping Radko Gudas for Uvis Balinskis on the blue line. Dishing out one assist in seven games this season, Balinskis last suited up on Oct. 22. In 163 career games with the Panthers, the 30-year-old defenseman has recorded 37 points (10G, 27A).

FIVE KEY STATS

The Panthers are averaging 4.00 goals per game at home this season. Carter Verhaeghe has 20 points (8G, 12A) in 18 career games vs. Chicago. Seth Jones is tied for fourth among NHL defensemen with 16 assists. Brady Tkachuk leads Florida with four goals in the third period. Garnet Hathaway ranks sixth in the NHL with 25.56 hits per 60 minutes.

THEY SAID IT

“I would say the great consistency is in the fundamentals of the game. He’s had very little aberration here at this age because he just does all the right hard things. Now, maybe it doesn't go for him quite as often as it did when he was 28 or 29, but the mind hasn't changed and it hasn't slowed. His intensity and his quickness are really, really good. We see good legs on him and then he can get a shot off.” – Paul Maurice on Lars Eller reaching 1,200 career NHL games

“For me, it's always kind of been my bread and butter, taking faceoffs. I try to earn a little bit more trust in that way. I've always felt comfortable in the dot and, I think like you said, off to a little bit of a [hot] start and look to keep going there.” – Cole Schwindt on winning 64.1% of his faceoffs this season

“If I reflect and look back, it's pretty special. When I was a kid, playing in the NHL probably wasn't even on the map or viewed as something realistically. It was something that was so far away. I think the, the little kid would be proud today.” – Lars Eller on reaching 1,200 games in the NHL

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- Off to a great start for Chicago, Roman Kantserov is currently tied for first among NHL rookies with six goals. A second-round pick in 2023, the 22-year-old forward is also tied for third on the Blackhawks in scoring with fellow rookie Anton Frondell with eight points.

- Connor Bedard enters tonight’s matchup riding a six-game point streak. During that stretch, Chicago’s captain has logged three goals and four assists. In seven career games against the Panthers, Bedard has found the back of the net three times.

- After a 4-for-5 performance against the Avalanche on Monday, the Blackhawks have successfully killed off 19 of the last 22 (88.2%) opposing power plays. Thanks to that stalwart run, Chicago’s penalty kill is now up to 79.6% on the season.

- Spencer Knight might get the call to man the crease against his former team tonight in Sunrise. Making 24 saves against the Avalanche on Monday, the 25-year-old goaltender has gone 4-8-0 with a .894 save percentage this season. Seeing a lot of work early on this season, Knight has faced the second-most shots in the NHL with 368. At the time of this writing, the Blackhawks have yet to announce a starting goaltender.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Lars Eller

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 2: G Cooper Black loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 20: G Cooper Black recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: TNT, HBO Max, truTV / How to Watch

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Bars/Restaurants to Watch: Cats on Tap

Tickets: Click Here