‘Just flowing right now’: Seth Jones piled up the points in October

Since Oct. 12, Jones ranks second in NHL with 17 points

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Leaves aren’t the only thing falling in October.

Records, too.

With three points (1G, 2A) during Friday’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Seth Jones set a new Florida Panthers record for the most points in a single month by a defenseman with 18.

Keith Yandle set the previous record of 17 in March of 2018.

“They’re just flowing right now,” Jones said. “So, they come and go and I don't judge my game based on based on points. I judge it based on how smart my plays are, how efficient I am breaking the puck out and that kind of comes with it. A lot of it's been power play, and that's been pretty hot lately.”

Jones makes it 3-1 against the Jets.

Quarterbacking the top unit for the Panthers, 11 of his 18 points have come with the extra attacker.

After dishing out just one assist through the first five games of the season, Jones has found another level since Oct. 12, racking up 17 of his 18 points in October during a nine-game stretch.

In that span, the 32-year-old has logged three games with at least three points.

Since Oct. 12, only Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (23) has more points than Jones.

“Seth Jones has been a huge, huge driver and we needed him [to be],” head coach Paul Maurice said. He’s got lots of confidence up top. He’s offensively as strong as there is in the league from the blue line.”

In addition to his production on offense, Jones, who’s averaging a team-high 24:52 of ice time per contest this season, has been just as important to the Panthers on defense.

Over the 216:40 he’s been on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers have led 10-6 in goals.

“The guy’s still getting better,” Maurice said.

Looking to carry his stellar start into November, Jones and the Panthers will try to stretch their winning streak to four games when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

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