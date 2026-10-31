‘Just flowing right now’: Seth Jones piled up the points in October

SUNRISE, Fla. – Leaves aren’t the only thing falling in October.
Records, too.
With three points (1G, 2A) during Friday’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Seth Jones set a new Florida Panthers record for the most points in a single month by a defenseman with 18.
Keith Yandle set the previous record of 17 in March of 2018.
“They’re just flowing right now,” Jones said. “So, they come and go and I don't judge my game based on based on points. I judge it based on how smart my plays are, how efficient I am breaking the puck out and that kind of comes with it. A lot of it's been power play, and that's been pretty hot lately.”