‘So gifted’: Tkachuk dishing assists at an historic rate for Panthers

WINNIPEG – Matthew Tkachuk’s generosity is unmatched.

Dishing the biscuit with skill and precision, the superstar winger recorded four assists while helping lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Moving into a tie for second in the NHL with 16 assists this season, Tkachuk has become just the third player in Panthers history to register at least 16 helpers in a single month.

“His hands are just world class, and they always have been,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Only two weeks removed from a five-assist performance in a 7-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 13, Tkachuk is the second Panther to post multiple games with at least four assists in a single season – and there’s still 71 games left to add another.

Of his 16 assists this season, eight have been primary.

Locking in the 5-1 win over the Jets, Tkachuk's pinpoint pass to set up his brother, Brady, for a goal is worth multiple viewings.