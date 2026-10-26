What’s Brewing: Jets Times Two; Cat Trick Package

A home-and-home with Winnipeg, Matthew Tkachuk on a roll and more!

Matthew-Tkachuk-16x9

© Photo of Matthew Tkachuk hugging Akira Schmid

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

If you’re a fan of hockey games against the Winnipeg Jets, this week is for you!

With only two games on the docket, the Florida Panthers will kick off a home-and-home with the Jets by closing out their road trip with a clash at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

After that, the Panthers will host the Jets in Sunrise on Friday.

Sitting at 6-4-2 in the standings, the Panthers wrapped up last week by snapping out of a two-game skid with an exhilarating 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday in the Windy City.

“Still not quite there, but a step in the right direction,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

For more on what’s going on this week in the Territory, continue below.

THE GAMES 

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Winnipeg Jets – 8 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: How to Watch 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM / 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: How to Watch 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM / 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

TKACHUK’S CONSISTENCY

Matthew Tkachuk continues to pile up the points.

Netting a power-play goal in Sunday’s win over the Blackhawks, the veteran forward has now made a dent on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 games to start the season for the Panthers.

Of Tkachuk’s team-high 16 points (4G, 12A), 11 have come on the road.

Entering this week, those 11 points are tied for the fourth-most on the road in the NHL.

Looking to stay hot, Tkachuk is a good bet to pad to his point total even further this week against Winnipeg as he’s produced 25 points (10G, 25A) in 29 career games against the Jets.

WHO? SETH JONES!

Seth Jones is showing no signs of slowing down.

Earning at least one point in six of his last seven games, the two-way defenseman has dished out 11 assists during that torrid stretch while averaging 23:32 of ice time per tilt.

At 5-on-5 on Sunday in Chicago, Jones, who registered the primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s power-play goal, posted a team-high 92.37 expected goals for percentage.

“I'm happy where I'm at now,” Jones said.

CAT TRICK PACKAGE

Good things come in threes.

Goals, for sure, but also tickets.

With the new Cat Trick Package, fans can save and select two additional games of their choice after locking in a seat for the Panthers’ showdown with the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 2.

To make your perfect three-game package, click HERE.

PANTHERS PRIZE PACK

Rep the Florida Panthers this season in style!

Fans can enter now through Nov. 17, 2026 for a chance to win a Panthers Prize pack filled with sensational swag and a one- year subscription to the Panthers Plus streaming service.

To enter, click HERE.

JOIN THE CATS ON THE ROAD

You could join the Panthers on the road this season.

With the Yuengling Flyaway Sweepstakes, fans can enter to win two tickets for the Panthers matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Jan. 26, 2027.

The winner will also receive two roundtrip flights voucher and one night’s lodging.

Must be 21+ to participate.

To enter, click HERE.

PET CLUB

Your furry friends can be fans, too!

For just $65, you can sign your pet up right now for the Paws & Claws Pet Club to receive an exclusive Wag Bag packed with paw-some goodies to help your cat or dog show their pride.

Presented by Pet HealthWorks, click HERE for more information.

FIRST WEEK FREE

You’re running out of time to get a free week of Panthers Plus!

Right now, fans can enjoy the streaming service free of charge for seven days before decided whether or not they want to lock into the streaming service’s Full Season Pass.

A subscription to Panthers Plus offers fans access to all Scripps Sports Panthers game broadcasts, the local pregame show for all national broadcasts, and special content.

To learn more, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

From Tokyo to taking in a Cats game!

Richard flew 7,000-plus miles for an amazing experience with the Panthers.

FROM THE GRAM

Congrats to Carter Verhaeghe on 500 games in the NHL.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

\- RECAP: Eller’s late goals lifts Panthers to win in Chicago

\- Q&A: Carter Verhaeghe reflects on journey to 500 games

\- Cooper Black made NHL history last week

\- Panthers announce enhanced spaces at Amerant Bank Arena

\- Cats on Tap is back for the 2026-27 season

News Feed

RECAP: Eller’s late goal lifts Panthers to ‘needed win’ in Chicago

Q&A: Verhaeghe reflects on reaching 500 games in NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers try to pick up first win of road trip in Chicago

NOTEBOOK: Getting back on track; Vilmanis moves up

RECAP: Panthers can’t find their scoring touch in loss to Penguins

Cooper Black set to become tallest goaltender in NHL history

Florida Panthers Partner with Payactiv to Enable Earned Wage Access for Employees

PREVIEW: Panthers close out back-to-back in Pittsburgh

Florida Panthers Announce New & Enhanced Spaces at Amerant Bank Arena

RECAP: Brady Tkachuk scores, but Panthers open road trip with loss to Senators

Florida Panthers and Jameson Bring Back ‘Cats on Tap’ for the 2026-27 Season

PREVIEW: Panthers, Senators clash in big divisional game as Tkachuk returns to Ottawa

What’s Brewing: Brady returns to Ottawa; Register for Kids Club

NOTEBOOK: Markstrom out with injury; Schmid, Black to step up in net

Panthers recall goaltender Cooper Black from AHL

NOTEBOOK: Clicking on special teams; Reinhardt & Schwindt recalled

Tkachuk expects to feel 'passion' of Senators fans during homecoming with Panthers

'Sky's the limit': Brady Tkachuk named First Star of the Week in the NHL