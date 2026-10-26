What’s Brewing: Jets Times Two; Cat Trick Package

If you’re a fan of hockey games against the Winnipeg Jets, this week is for you!

With only two games on the docket, the Florida Panthers will kick off a home-and-home with the Jets by closing out their road trip with a clash at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

After that, the Panthers will host the Jets in Sunrise on Friday.

Sitting at 6-4-2 in the standings, the Panthers wrapped up last week by snapping out of a two-game skid with an exhilarating 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday in the Windy City.

“Still not quite there, but a step in the right direction,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

For more on what’s going on this week in the Territory, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Winnipeg Jets – 8 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

How to Watch Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM / 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM / 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

Friday, Oct. 30 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

How to Watch Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM / 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM / 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); TBD (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

TKACHUK’S CONSISTENCY

Matthew Tkachuk continues to pile up the points.

Netting a power-play goal in Sunday’s win over the Blackhawks, the veteran forward has now made a dent on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 games to start the season for the Panthers.

Of Tkachuk’s team-high 16 points (4G, 12A), 11 have come on the road.

Entering this week, those 11 points are tied for the fourth-most on the road in the NHL.

Looking to stay hot, Tkachuk is a good bet to pad to his point total even further this week against Winnipeg as he’s produced 25 points (10G, 25A) in 29 career games against the Jets.

WHO? SETH JONES!

Seth Jones is showing no signs of slowing down.

Earning at least one point in six of his last seven games, the two-way defenseman has dished out 11 assists during that torrid stretch while averaging 23:32 of ice time per tilt.

At 5-on-5 on Sunday in Chicago, Jones, who registered the primary assist on Matthew Tkachuk’s power-play goal, posted a team-high 92.37 expected goals for percentage.

“I'm happy where I'm at now,” Jones said.

CAT TRICK PACKAGE

Good things come in threes.

Goals, for sure, but also tickets.

With the new Cat Trick Package, fans can save and select two additional games of their choice after locking in a seat for the Panthers’ showdown with the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 2.

To make your perfect three-game package, click HERE.

PANTHERS PRIZE PACK

Rep the Florida Panthers this season in style!

Fans can enter now through Nov. 17, 2026 for a chance to win a Panthers Prize pack filled with sensational swag and a one- year subscription to the Panthers Plus streaming service.

To enter, click HERE.

JOIN THE CATS ON THE ROAD

You could join the Panthers on the road this season.

With the Yuengling Flyaway Sweepstakes, fans can enter to win two tickets for the Panthers matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Jan. 26, 2027.

The winner will also receive two roundtrip flights voucher and one night’s lodging.

Must be 21+ to participate.

To enter, click HERE.

PET CLUB

Your furry friends can be fans, too!

For just $65, you can sign your pet up right now for the Paws & Claws Pet Club to receive an exclusive Wag Bag packed with paw-some goodies to help your cat or dog show their pride.

Presented by Pet HealthWorks, click HERE for more information.

FIRST WEEK FREE

You’re running out of time to get a free week of Panthers Plus!

Right now, fans can enjoy the streaming service free of charge for seven days before decided whether or not they want to lock into the streaming service’s Full Season Pass.

A subscription to Panthers Plus offers fans access to all Scripps Sports Panthers game broadcasts, the local pregame show for all national broadcasts, and special content.

To learn more, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

From Tokyo to taking in a Cats game!

Richard flew 7,000-plus miles for an amazing experience with the Panthers.