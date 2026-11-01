NOTEBOOK: Hats are flying in Florida; Imama making an impact

Hat tricks, heavyweight fights and more in today's Baptist Health Practice Notebook

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s a dangerous time to be a hat in South Florida.

With his empty-net goal late in the third period of Friday’s 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, Anton Lundell ushered in a flurry of caps flying down onto the ice at Amerant Bank Arena.

“First ever hat trick in the NHL,” said Lundell said, who’d previously had seven two-goal games. “I've had some two-goal nights, but the third one has always been hard to score.”

As a team, that third goal has been less elusive this season for the Panthers.

Through 14 games, they’ve already recorded five hat tricks.

Making history with their hat-centric scoring, the Panthers have recorded five hat tricks faster than any team since the Edmonton Oilers tallied five in 15 games back in 1984-85.

Prior to that, the next-fastest team was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who only needed eight games, all the way back in 1922-23.

“I'll take it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It's fun to be a part of that.”

With 72 games left to play, the Panthers are just one hat trick away from matching their single-season franchise record of six, which they achieved in 2021-22.

Of their five hat tricks, four have come on home ice.

Prior to Lundell’s hat trick, Brady Tkachuk posted back-to-back hat tricks on Oct. 13 and 15, and Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe each scored a hat trick in the same game on Oct. 17.

“It seems like when you get one, they're getting two, and then they're getting that third,” said forward Matthew Tkachuk, who’s been racking up the assists. “I saw something the other day that we have four home games and five hat tricks or something. It's very impressive. If somebody can get one each and every night, that gives us a very good chance to win.”

The Panthers will look to keep the hats flying in their direction when they continue their homestand against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Sitting at 8-4-2, the Panthers have won six of their last eight games.

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IMAMA’S IMPACT

Boko Imama’s brawl with Tyrel Bauer might still be going.

Long before the goals started to flow for the Panthers, the first-year Panther brought fans to their feet and got the arena rocking with his marathon bout against the Jets heavyweight.

“I’m doing good for my team first, but I’m glad [the fans] like it,” Imama smiled.

Joining the Panthers on a one-year, two-way contract this past summer, Imama has quickly adapted to his new surroundings and has been a consistent source of physicality during games.

Suiting up in all 14 games for the Panthers, the 30-year-old veteran forward ranks fourth on the team with 39 hits.

“I think everything is going great,” said Imama, who is already two games away from matching his career-high for a single season in the NHL. “I’ve been feeling amazing. I think the way I got welcomed here was, you know, second to none."

An energy producer on the fourth line, Imama has quickly become an effective forechecker while also helping the Panthers keep the puck out of their own net. Over the 105:01 of ice time he’s been deployed at 5-on-5, the Panthers have surrendered only three goals.

In that time, Imama also boasts and expected goals for percentage of 50.69%, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I think he realizes that he can play here,” Maurice said. “He fits here. The style of game is built for the way he plays. So, there's a comfort with that. Players that he plays with have a great respect for his game.”

MARKSTROM UPDATE

Jacob Markstrom is getting closer to a return.

Last manning the crease on Oct. 17 after being caught up high with a puck during practice, the seasoned goaltender was a full participant during Sunday’s session at Baptist Health IcePlex.

“I mean, he's pretty close, but we'll decide after he gets off the ice and the doctors look at him,” Maurice said. “He's not going to back up unless he’s ready to play a game. But if it's not now, it'll be the next one.”

In six appearances this season, Markstrom has posted a 3-1-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage and one shutout.

Stepping up in his absence, backup goaltender Akira Schmid has gone 3-0-0 with a .929 save percentage in his last three starts for the Panthers.

Related Content

Practice: Maurice 11/1/26

Practice: Tkachuk 11/1/26

Practice: Imama 11/1/26

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