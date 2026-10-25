PREVIEW: Panthers try to pick up first win of road trip in Chicago

CHICAGO – The Florida Panthers will try to bounce back when they meet the Chicago Blackhawks for an afternoon matchup at United Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Sitting at 5-4-2, the Panthers have opened their four-game road trip with two straight losses, including being shutout for the first time this season in a 4-0 defeat at Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Prior to embarking on their trip, the Panthers had won three straight games while scoring 18 total goals.

“We didn't really like our game at all last two games, so it's a good chance to bounce back,” forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “We have to hard on pucks. We have to just do what we're good at. Just finish checks and then just be on the puck.”

Owning a 3-7-0 record, the Blackhawks have dropped each of their last two games.

After being shutout 4-0 against Dallas on Saturday, they lost 4-1 against Montreal on Friday.

Still in the early stages of a rebuild, Chicago remains young and volatile.

That also means they can be dangerous.

“Young, very talented players that get better every year, and they’re dynamic” head coach Paul Maurice said. “They can shoot a puck and they make plays. They've got a great mentor (in Patrick Kane) on their team. I think that gives those kids lots of confidence to use their skills. They cracked a couple of bars last night. They had two or three chances that didn't go. I think it's a different game if they can get those to go, so they'll be dangerous.”

For more information on today's game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

SUNDAY SWAG: Carter Verhaeghe is expected to suit up in the 500th game of his NHL career on Sunday. In addition to recording 352 points (169G, 183A) in 447 career games with Florida, the skilled sniper stands as the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (33) and game-winning goals (13) in the playoffs. This season, Verhaeghe has scored six goals.

THE ROOKIE: After being scratched in Pittsburgh, Sandis Vilmanis is expected to return to the lineup for the Panthers and saddle up alongside Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart on the second line. After posting five points (3G, 2A) in 19 games with the Panthers in 2025-26, Vilmanis, a fifth-round pick in 2022, has tallied an assist in 10 games this season. Due for a bounce, the Panthers own a 62.6% expected goals for rate when he’s on the ice at 5-on-5.

WINDY CITY: The Panthers swept their two-game season series with the Blackhawks in 2025-26, first earning a 3-2 win at home on Oct. 7, 2025 and then cruising to a 5-1 win at United Center on Jan. 25. In their last 10 meetings, Florida has gone 7-3-0. Since 2023-24, Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (5) and points (9) in six games against Chicago.

SCHMID STARTS: Akira Schmid will get the nod in net for the Panthers. In five appearances this season, the 26-year-old goaltender has gone 2-2-1 with a .867 save percentage. Facing 31 high-danger shots this season, he’s turned aside 25 of them, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

JONES RETURNS: Seth Jones will play his first game at United Center since the Panthers acquired him from the Blackhawks on March 1, 2025. A key deadline pick-up, Jones helped the Panthers capture their second straight Stanley Cup in 2025. Off to a hot start this year, the 32-year-old paces Florida’s defensemen with 11 points (1G, 10A) through 11 games.

FIVE KEY STATS

The Panthers have an 80.6% success rate on the penalty kill on the road. Gustav Forsling posted three assists in two games against Chicago in 2025-26. Matthew Tkachuk has 21 points (8G, 13A) in 21 career games vs. the Blackhawks. Carter Verhaeghe leads Florida with three first-period goals. The Panthers are up 10-6 in goals at 5-on-5 when Sam Bennett is on the ice.

THEY SAID IT

“Yeah, he's a great fit. Obviously, happy to play with whoever in our lineup, so happy to have him. He's great. He makes plays. He's been around for a while, so I feel like he's one of those guys who likes to talk a lot, too. He goes through the plays, and that's going to help me and Lundy (Anton Lundell), for sure.” – Eetu Luostarinen on playing with Lars Eller

“We’re going to come into seven [games] in eleven [days] here in the early part of November. We will be tired in that stretch, and we’re still going to have to win hockey games. I didn't feel that was the case against Pittsburgh, so we're working on it.” – Paul Maurice on managing early-season highs and lows

“He's awesome. He's such a good guy. It's so funny seeing all the new guys and young guys come in and watching them grow. It feels like Lundy (Anton Lundell) was there a little bit. I was there a little bit ago. It'll be fun playing with him.” – Carter Verhaeghe on playing with Sandis Vilmanis

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- After being traded away in 2023, Patrick Kane is back for his second tour of duty with the Blackhawks. Helping the team win Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015, the 37-year-old winger returned on a two-year contract this summer. Tied for first on the team in scoring, Kane, who’s spent parts of 17 seasons with Chicago, has registered six points (1G, 5A) in 10 games.

- Anton Frondell will be in the hunt for the Calder Trophy this season. The third-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old forward is tied for first on the Blackhawks in scoring with six points (1G, 5A) in 10 games. Cooling off a bit, he’s gone without a point in three straight games.

- The Blackhawks will turn to either former Panther Spencer Knight or Arvid Soderblom in net. Knight, who’s started each of the last five games, has gone 3-5-0 with a .888 save percentage, while Soderblom sits at 0-2-0 with a .820 save percentage. Knight was dealt to Chicago as part of the deal that brought Seth Jones to the Panthers in March of 2025.

- Bowen Byram remains out of action for the Blackhawks with an upper-body injury. Acquired from Buffalo for the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in June, the 25-year-old defenseman was signed to a six-year extension shortly after the deal went down. In six games prior to his injury this season, Byram had dished out an assist while averaging 24:42 of ice time per contest.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Lars Eller

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Akira Schmid

Cooper Black

TEAM STATS