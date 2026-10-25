Q&A: Verhaeghe reflects on reaching 500 games in NHL

CHICAGO – Carter Verhaeghe’s career has been far from a straight line.

Prior to joining the Florida Panthers, the former third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, spent 247 games in the minors, was traded twice and did not receive a qualifying offer after helping the Tampa Bay Lightning capture the Stanley Cup in 2020.

But even with all those zigs and zags, Verhaeghe still ended up exactly where he wants to be.

When the Panthers drop the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday, the 31-year-old forward will appear in the 500th game of his NHL career.

Since signing with the Panthers as a free agent in October of 2020, Verhaeghe has tallied 352 points (169G, 183A) in 447 career games over seven seasons in South Florida.

Earning the nickname “Mr. Clutch” while helping the Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, the skilled sniper also stands the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (33) and game-winning goals (13) in the postseason.

“He’s one of the best playoff players I've ever coached,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “His ability to get on a puck, be physical. He's not a heavy guy, but he's very physical in games and then gets the puck off his stick faster than anybody expects. I love the way he's a great skater, but I love the way he physically competes in those playoff games.”

Prior to Sunday’s showdown in Chicago, I had a chance to chat with Verhaeghe about his milestone.

OLIVE: How does it feel to reach 500 games in the NHL?

VERHAEGHE: It feels amazing. It’s really special. I never thought I'd even be able to play in this league. It’s a dream come true. I'm just so blessed every day to be able to play in the NHL. It [takes] a lot of hard work from a lot of people, a lot of support and everything.

OLIVE: I know these milestones sometimes sneak up on guys, but was 500 games one that you felt coming?

VERHAEGHE: Not really [laughs]. You don't even think about it. You're just in the daily grind. But if you kind of reflect on it, it's pretty cool to think you’ve played five hundred games. There's a lot of games in the NHL. If you told me when I was a kid that I’d even play one game in the NHL, I would’ve been excited. So, to play five hundred, it means a lot.

OLIVE: Between the AHL and ECHL, you spent nearly 250 games in the minors before finally carving out a spot in the NHL. Does that journey make reaching 500 games that much sweeter?

VERHAEGHE: Yeah. It's kind of funny because all these guys [on the Panthers] have more games than me, but I'm way older than them. It’s pretty funny. I think I'm three or four years older than Brady [Tkachuk], and he has more NHL games than me. It does just kind of make it that much sweeter. It’s just living every day in the NHL, having fun and enjoying my time. There were some dark days, for sure, along the way, but it definitely just builds character.

OLIVE: If you could back and talk to yourself prior to your NHL debut in 2019, what would you say?

VERHAEGHE: I’d say that you're going to be all right. Back then, you're nervous and you're just trying to make the team. I don't know if I enjoyed it as much as I should have, but it was fun. But you're still grinding, you know what I mean? At this point, you can afford to have a game like we had in Pittsburgh [on Thursday], you know? So, yeah, I’d just tell myself to enjoy it and have fun. It's all going to be awesome.

OLIVE: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received on your journey to 500 games?

VERHAEGHE: I think just sticking with the journey. There's going to be ups and there’s going to be downs. It's a roller coaster. Some days you feel like the best player in the world; Some days you feel like the worst. It’s just a grind. The more resilience you have just sticking with everything, it helps you keep your focus daily and makes it the easier to get through it.

OLIVE: Speaking of highs, three Stanley Cups – including two with the Panthers – certainly isn’t bad! What has your success in the playoffs meant to you on a personal level?

VERHAEGHE: It’s special, but I honestly don't think about it that much. To win two Stanley Cups with this organization, the best part is honestly just how we've all grown together as individuals. I'm not the same person I was when I came here, so definitely growing as a person. It’s been pretty special to spend as much time as I have with this group of guys.

OLIVE: Of your 500 games, 448 have come in a Panthers sweater. What has being a Panther meant to you?

VERHAEGHE: I can't see myself playing anywhere else. It’s special. It’s where I belong. I'm so happy that I'm fortunate and that I'm able to sign here long term and be part of this journey with these guys. We’ve built a lot together. Yeah, I can't see myself anywhere else.

OLIVE: There’s still a long way to go, but now that you’ve reached 500 games, do you ever let yourself dream about one day hitting 1,000 in the NHL?

VERHAEGHE: If it comes, it comes. If I get there, great. If not, great. You know, I’ve played 500. Hopefully, but it’s really hard to play 1,000 games. That’s my goal, but I just want to play as long as I can. I want to be impactful as long as I can. It’s been great so far.