PREVIEW: Panthers debut Hometown Remix against the Red Wings

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will look for their fourth straight win as they host the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Extending their winning streak to three, with the help of an Anton Lundell hat trick, the Panthers improved to 8-4-2 after a dominant 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

“We know how hard this league is, how hard the division is,” Lundell said after the win. “Every game is huge.”

Taking on a divisional opponent, the Red Wings come into Monday’s game with a 6-5-3 record.

Coming off a loss to the St. Louis Blues, Detroit fell 5-4 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena following a three-goal third period from the Blues.

Prior to the loss, the Red Wings had won three of four games.

“It’s a divisional game,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Really, really critical with every one of these teams being legit and five points apart.”

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

HOMETOWN REMIX: The Panthers will have a new look on the ice against the Red Wings as they debut their Hometown Remix uniforms. The Hometown Remix uniform pairs the classic Panthers jersey silhouette with a fresh, modern twist. During this season, the Panthers will wear them 10 times.

MARKSTROM BACK: After missing the last five games with an upper body injury, Jacob Markstrom will be back in net on Monday. In his last outing on Oct. 17 against the Seattle Kraken, Markstrom made 20 saves in the 8-3 win. The Swedish goaltender owns a 3-1-1 record, .897 save percentage, 2.21 goals against average and one shutout on the year.

HAT TRICKS: The hats have been flying. Following Anton Lundell’s first career hat trick in Friday’s win, the Panthers now have five hat tricks on the season. Prior to Lundell, Brady Tkachuk had back-to-back hat tricks on Oct. 13 and 15, and Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe each recorded a hat trick on Oct. 17. The five hat tricks are the most by a team in a single calendar month since the Chicago Blackhawks also had five in Dec. 1991.

POINT STREAKS: Each recording points in the win against the Jets, both Seth Jones and Carter Verhaeghe extended their point streaks to three games. In that time, Jones has recorded seven points (1G, 6A) and Verhaeghe has four points (2G, 2A). Jones has also notched back-to-back three point games.

FIVE KEY STATS

1. The Panthers went 3-1-0 against the Red Wings in 2025-26.

2. Matthew Tkachuk has 22 points (8G, 14A) in 21 career games versus the Red Wings.

3. Five different Panthers have double digit points so far this season.

4. Lars Eller leads the team with a +6 plus/minus rating.

5. Niko Mikkola has a team-high 16 blocked shots.

THEY SAID IT

"I think it's awesome. I don't love the third jerseys that are just a sidestep from their second jersey. I want something completely different. That one has got a little Florida soul to it. I think they did an awesome job with it. I don’t have a lot of pink in my wardrobe. That’s just the way things worked out. It’s coral, I’ve been told. I think it’s fantastic. They had some courage with their design, and I like that. You’re not going to see another one kind of like that one. This one is its own.” – Paul Maurice on Hometown Remix jersey

“I think every game is important, and we want to go in with that mindset and putting a couple together makes you get some confidence and get the team going in the right direction.” – Carter Verhaeghe on team mindset

“I think it’s just our game in the style that we play gives up very little off the rush.” – Aaron Ekblad on five-on-five play

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- Always a threat to score, Alex DeBrincat ranks first on Detroit in points (15), is tied for the team lead in assists (nine) and tied for second in goals (six). Hitting the 300 career goal mark this season, the 28-year-old forward has five 30+ goal seasons and has hit 40+ three times.

- One of the league’s top blue liners, Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings in average time on ice (25:49), which is also good for eighth best in the NHL. Seider’s eight points (8A) are the most among Detroit defensemen and fifth best on the team.

- There will be a familiar face between the pipes on the opposing side tonight for the Red Wings. Former Panther Daniil Tarasov is expected to start in his first return to Amerant Bank Arena. Appearing in 33 games for the Panthers last season, Tarasov owns a 1-0-2 record, .940 save percentage, and 1.40 goals against average for Detroit this year.

- The Red Wings rank 12th in the NHL in hits with 347. Leading the Red Wings, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard has 63 hits.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Sandis Vilmanis

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Lars Eller

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid