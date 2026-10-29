Maurice provides updates on Barkov, Marchand and Markstrom

FORT LAUDERDALE – No setbacks for these Cats.

On Thursday, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice provided injury updates on forwards Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

“They are on schedule, and that's a positive,” Maurice said of Barkov and Marchand, both of which have started to skate again. “Both felt good. I think it's four weeks [until a return] for Sasha, probably three weeks for Brad from the day of his injury. I think we're still on that kind of 6-8 [week] concept, but we're happy with where they're at in that timeline.”

After missing all of last season with a leg injury, Barkov exited the game on Oct. 1 against the San Jose Sharks with a lower-body injury, but did avoid needing surgery.

The Panthers captain sits atop the franchise’s all-time leaderboard with 286 goals, 496 assists and 782 points.

Sidelined just two games after Barkov, Marchand left the game on Oct. 6 versus the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury after falling awkwardly into the post after being high-sticked.

Scoring in his season debut against the Anaheim Ducks the game prior, the 38-year-old posted 54 points (27G, 27A) in 52 games last season.

With both players back on the ice, it's easy to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It's awesome,” forward Sam Bennett said of the two important leaders inching closer to a return. “Those are two massive pieces to this team, and obviously we feel it when they're not in the lineup. Just hoping that they can get in the lineup sooner rather than later.”

Between the pipes, Markstrom is expected to be not far off from a return.

Ahead of the team’s most recent road trip, the veteran netminder left practice after being hit with a puck.

“I think we said 10-14 days,” Maurice said of Markstrom’s status. “I think we're optimistic that it's closer to 10 than 14, but it'll all be feel on the ice for him, but he's not far off.”

In six games this season, Markstrom owns a 3-1-1 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage and one shutout.

Holding it down in Markstrom absence, goaltender Akira Schmid has posted a 2-1-0 record with a 1.50 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in his last two starts.

Sitting at 7-4-2 and ending their road trip with two straight wins, the Panthers will kick off a three-game homestand with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

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