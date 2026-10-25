RECAP: Eller’s late goal lifts Panthers to ‘needed win’ in Chicago

Panthers improve to 6-4-2 with win in the Windy City

recap 16x9 10-25
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

CHICAGO – Lars Eller provided the heroics and scored with 2:23 left in regulation to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday.

Snapping out of a two-game dip, the Panthers now sit at 6-4-2.

"It was a hard-fought game,” defenseman Seth Jones said. “A lot of penalties kind of threw off our flow, but the penalty kill was great. It was a much-needed win on this road trip."

With the puck bouncing all over the place in the offensive zone, Ryan Greene opened the scoring for the Blackhawks when he whacked the wayward biscuit past Panthers goalie Akira Schmid from just outside of the blue paint to make it 1-0 at 2:34 of the first period.

Back in the lineup with two new linemates after being scratched last game, Panthers rookie Sandis Vilmanis turned his respite into results right away, finding a rebound just outside of the crease and lifting it right over Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight to make it 1-1 at 6:49.

“I thought he was fast,” Maurice said of Vilmanis’ productive return. “He touched the puck and he started to skate, and then the game opened up. Playing with Sam Reinhart, it's probably a treat for him. He can play off people so very, very well and is very encouraging.”

After a few successful penalty kills in the first period – including surviving 53 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage for the Blackhawks – the Panthers cashed in on their first trip to the power play, with Jones banking a shot off Matthew Tkachuk and in to make it 2-1 at 14:21.

A dominant start, Florida led 13-1 in shots on goal at 5-on-5 in the first period.

“We started to look at fast offensively again,” Maurice said of the opening 20 minutes. “We got on the forecheck, we spent some time and we got more pucks to the net from the slot than we have possibly all year. So, still not quite there, but a step in the right direction.”

Early in the second period, the Panthers found themselves back on the penalty kill.

But despite a dangerous four-minute advantage for the Blackhawks after a high stick drew blood, the Panthers stood their ground and ended up surrendering just one shot on goal.

Finishing the game 7-fo-7 on the penalty kill, Florida has gone 26-for-27 since Oct. 13.

“I think we're just in sync,” Eller said of the team’s success when down a man this season. “All four players, we know the game plan. We trust each other. Everybody knows what each other's doing and everybody's willing to block shots. At the same time, your goalie has got to be probably your best penalty killer, and he was really good today.”

Netting the equalizer after a sustained shift for the Blackhawks, rookie forward Roman Kantserov beat Schmid with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 2-2 at 11:15.

With under six minutes remaining in regulation and the game still deadlocked, Schmid came up with his biggest save of the game when he denied Cole Smith on a breakaway.

After the initial stop, Schmid also stoned Smith's follow-up attempt.

“I've been working on a lot of breakaways lately and shootouts with Tally (Panthers goaltending coach Rob Tallas),” Schmid said of his game-saving stop. “I feel a lot more comfortable and confident in my breakaways and shootouts, especially five-hole.”

Putting an exclamation point at the end of what had already been a stellar shift, Eller, realizing the Blackhawks were changing, stayed out, took a long pass from Aaron Ekblad, skated in all alone and beat Knight to put the Panthers up 3-2 at 17:37 of the third period.

Joining the team as a free agent this summer, it was his first goal as a Panther.

“I stayed out there because I saw they were all changing and maybe we could get a bit of a bit of a chance on a tight angle,” said Eller, who’s scored 194 goals over his 1,196 career games in the NHL. “It actually opened up a little more than I thought it would, and I took the chance. Probably wasn't going to get a better look than that, so I just fired it and it went in.”

As the saying goes: shoot your shot.

THEY SAID IT

"He's been unbelievable. He's played on both sides of the puck. Put in positions that we've thrown him in -- PK, winger, center, the whole nine yards. He's been a Swiss Army knife for us, and he gets the big goal." – Seth Jones on Lars Eller’s late-game heroics

“It's a good feeling to get on the board, and certainly when it helps your team get two points. Yeah, that does feel good.” – Lars Eller on scoring his first goal with Florida

“I mean they were putting their body in front of me like non-stop. You know, they did an unbelievable job. I think they're a huge part of why we won this game.” – Akira Schmid on Florida’s penalty killers

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led after the first period for the second time this season.

- Carter Verhaeghe appeared in his 500th career NHL game.

- The Panthers led 33-18 in hits and 32-21 in shots on goal.

- Akira Schmid made seven high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- The Panthers led 16-2 in shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Seth Jones was deployed.

- Anton Lundell won a team-high nine faceoffs.

- Brady Tkachuk logged a team-high five hits.

WHAT’S NEXT

Only one stop left.

Closing the book on their four-game road trip, the Panthers will kick off a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

To watch on Panthers Plus (first week free!), click HERE.

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