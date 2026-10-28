RECAP: Power play nets three goals as Panthers end trip with win in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – The Florida Panthers found the back of the net three times on the power play en route to a lopsided 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Improving to 7-4-2, the Panthers ended their four-game road trip with two straight wins.

“They were a pretty focused group tonight,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We spent a lot of time on the road, so you’re worried about that last one, the guys kind of getting ahead of themselves, but I didn't feel it. In our last two games, the start has been very strong.”

Not letting the Jets get settled, the Panthers went on the attack right away.

Earning an early trip to the power play, Carter Verhaeghe lifted a shot over Jets goaltender Clay Stevenson to put the Panthers on top 1-0 at 7:27.

Just over a minute later, Niko Mikkola sent a puck into the slot and had it ricochet off a defender’s stick and in to make it 2-0 at 8:42.

With an assist on Mikkola’s goal, Matthew Tkachuk now has a point in 11 of 13 games.

“I think right out the gate we came out moving the puck well, putting pucks in deep and drew a couple power plays,” Verhaeghe said of the team’s strong start on the road. “That helped getting the first one (goal) and getting a little lead there. It just took off from there.”

Keeping their foot – or paw? – on the gas, the Panthers kept on pressing and extended their lead even further on another trip to the power play when Verhaeghe buried a pinpoint one-timer from the high slot off a feed from Matthew Tkachuk to bring the score to 3-0 at 10:18.

On all three first-period goals, Seth Jones recorded an assist, matching a franchise record for most helpers by a defenseman in a single period. It was also the fourth three-assist period of his career, making him just the 14th defenseman in NHL history to post that many.

“The power was clicking,” Jones said. “We're moving it fast. I'm out there with four other great players, so just doing what I can, moving it to them. I’m just moving my feet and seeing plays when they're there. Sometimes when the points are flowing, they're flowing, and sometimes they're not. Just trying to play a solid game.”

Getting the Jets on the board in the second period, Adam Lowry poked the puck away from Akira Schmid on the penalty kill and tucked in a goal to make it 3-1 at 12:27. Schmid initially appeared to make a diving paddle save, but officials ruled the puck had crossed the line after a review.

Just 47 seconds later, Sam Reinhart sucked the air right back out of the arena when he teed up a pass from Brady Tkachuk and scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 13:14.

Finishing 3-for-5 on the power play, the Panthers are now up to 23% on the season.

“It's won us a bunch of games this year early,” Maurice said.

Adding one more goal for good measure in the third period, Brady Tkachuk went to the net and deposited a stunning cross-ice feed from his brother, Matthew, to make it 5-1 at 12:10.

Another big game for the brothers, Matthew and Brady combined for seven points (2G, 5A).

"Those are two special players,” Verhaeghe said. “They have a lot of brother chemistry, I guess. They're making good passes to each other and it's just fun to watch. Every night, it seems like they're doing something that I would never try, so it's cool."

Shutting the door, Schmid stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period.

“I felt really good right away,” Schmid said. “I felt like I saw everything. I just got everything stuck to me, like not really any big rebounds. I just felt comfortable where we were.”

THEY SAID IT

“Unbelievable. Saves when we need him -- slot chances, great chances. He's been a rock back there for us.” – Seth Jones on Akira Schmid’s recent performances

“It's great. Obviously, we didn't start the trip out well, so finishing it off with two wins is great.” – Akira Schmid on ending the road trip on a high note

“I think sometimes it comes, sometimes it doesn't. The power play is moving it well. You see pucks go in, and obviously it's huge. It's playing with great players. They're getting pucks in good areas, and it’s nice to see it going in.” – Carter Verhaeghe on his scoring run

CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe is the 13th player in franchise history with at least 30 power-play goals.

- Matthew Tkachuk is the fastest player in Panthers history to reach 200 assists.

- Seth Jones is the fourth Panthers defenseman with at least 14 assists in a single month.

- Sam Reinhart moved into fifth place on Florida’s all-time scoring list with 395 points.

- Akira Schmid made seven high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Double dip!

Kicking off and then closing out their season series within the span of less than a week, the Panthers will host the Jets for a rematch at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.