Florida Panthers, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans, Fabric and Culture of South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Panthers, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of South Florida. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Panthers uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Panthers will wear their hometown remix uniforms 10 times during the 2026-27 season, beginning tonight against the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Cats will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates: Nov. 2 vs. Detroit, Nov. 4 vs. Chicago, Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay, Dec. 19 vs. Calgary, Dec. 26 vs. Tampa Bay, Jan. 2 vs. Montreal, Jan. 16 vs. Las Vegas, Feb. 13 vs. Dallas, March 6 vs. Toronto and March 27 vs. Philadelphia. Fans can purchase single game tickets for Hometown Remix games by visiting SeatGeek.com.

The first 15,000 fans inside Amerant Bank Arena on Dec. 19, Jan. 16, Feb. 13 and March 27 will receive an exclusive blind bag mystery Hometown Remix pin as part of a four-game collection. Fans can purchase the four-game ticket plan at SeatGeek.com.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Inspired by hometown roots and the Panthers classic jersey silhouette, the design is both throwback and contemporary. Its sunrise-inspired custom created palette of coral, yellow, and orange reflects a South Florida morning, capturing the region’s beaches and sun-soaked lifestyle.

Tropical sunrise colors. Picture-perfect postcard energy. ‘90s graphic vibes. It’s all coming together in a uniform that has peak South Florida aura. This jersey is about the place we call home, the colors that reflect off the water every morning, and the progress that follows for anyone awake to see it. Taking cues from your favorite graphic beach tee, the front crest is a remixed version of the throwback Panthers shoulder patch logo. The sleeves continue the ‘90s sunrise pattern, topped off with the Panthers logo, styled in fresh colors. Wear it to games, cruises, and sandbar hangs. This jersey is designed for the kind of life most people only dream about. South Florida life.

“We’re so excited for our fans to see our Hometown Remix jersey and the merchandise collection that pairs with it," said Panthers President of Business Operations Michael White. "The design is inspired by and embraces South Florida’s sunrise colors and the city we call home. It’s a tribute to our community and a celebration of its unique and vibrant culture."

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena and Baptist Health IcePlex and online at FLATeamShop.com.

Fans can shop during extended hours which are listed below:

Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena

Monday, Nov. 2 from 9:54 a.m. (ET) to 5 p.m. (ET). Store reopens at 6 p.m. (ET) when doors for game open.

Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. (ET) to 5:30 p.m. (ET). Store reopens at 6:30 p.m. (ET) when doors for game open.

Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex

Monday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9:54 a.m. (ET) to 8 p.m. (ET) daily.

Join the Panthers for a Hometown Remix launch party from 9:54am-1pm at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex and Amerant Bank Arena featuring DJs, air brush tattoos, food truck, mascot appearances and more.