Florida Panthers Announce Partner Promotions for 2026-27 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their partner promotions for the 2026-27 season.

Fans can enjoy the following partner promotions throughout the 2026-27 season:

Chick-fil-A Quick Start: When the Panthers score in the first two minutes of the second period during home games, everyone in the South Florida market can redeem free a 8-count nugget from Chick-fil-A the next day through their mobile app.

Uber Eats Cats Win, You Win: After each Panthers win, fans will receive an exclusive offer from a local South Florida merchant/restaurant through the Uber Eats mobile app.

Vinea Capital Assists for a Cause: For each assist recorded at home in the regular season, Vinea Capital will donate $25 towards Panthers adaptive hockey initiatives.

Fuse Goals for Food: During all Panthers regular season home games, Fuse Specialty Appliances and the Panthers will contribute 650 meals for every goal scored by a Panthers player to help fight food insecurity in South Florida.

2026-27 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! To score tickets for Panthers home games throughout the campaign, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.