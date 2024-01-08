POSTCARD: Verhaeghe in Vail 

Panthers forward checks in following practice in Vail, Colorado

Hey Panthers fans,

It’s awesome that we get to do these kinds of trips.

Getting to go to Vail, I think it just builds team chemistry getting to hang out away from the rink and getting to know each other better. There’s always new guys on the team every year, so trips like this just bring everyone so much closer and form that bond.

This is the third straight season we’ve had a trip like this. This really is a first-class organizaiton. I don't think there's many other organizations that would do something like this. It’s so nice of them. Overall, Vail has been awesome and it’s great to see other parts of the world. I’m looking forward to seeing where we go next.

On the off day, I went up the mountain and through a couple trails.

We got some of the guys and trainers together and had a lot of fun.

It’s a good feeling coming to the rink when we’re on the type of run that we’re on now, but it’s always a good day when you’re playing in the NHL. Honestly, it doesn’t feel like we’ve won seven in a row. I think we’re just trying to take care of business every day.

The streak doesn’t change too much. We’re just trying to get better every day. It’s fun winning games, but we’re more focused on the process. We’re making sure that we’re playing the right way and just trying to improve every single day. It’s working right now.

For myself, I’m also just trying to get better every day and improve in different ways.

It helps being able to play on such a great team with so many great players around me. They make so many good plays, and we have so much good chemistry. Every day is fun. I just want to play my best, score goals and do whatever it takes to help the team.

Getting to play with Benny and Chucky, I think we have a unique line. We all bring something different. Benny’s physical, fast and can make plays. Chucky’s kind of the same way, but plays more down low and makes really good plays. I bring a little speed to it. I think that we complement each other well. It’s a lot of fun to play with those two.

I like being up in the mountains, but I miss the humidity in South Florida.

It’s going to feel good on the skin to get back home.

Thanks for cheering us on,

Carter Verhaeghe

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com's Jameson Olive

