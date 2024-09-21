Panthers set to return to Amerant Bank Arena for first time since winning Stanley Cup

FORT LAUDERDALE – For the first time since they hoisted the Stanley Cup in June, the defending champion Florida Panthers will take the ice at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.

Kicking off the preseason with their annual doubleheader against the Nashville Predators, Game 1 is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, while Game 2 will get underway at 6 p.m. ET.

“I don’t know what the emotions are going to be like tomorrow,” said defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, who made a great defensive play just before Sam Reinhart’s game-winning goal in Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in the Final. “I’m sure it’s going to be a little bit of excitement, little bit of chills stepping back on that ice. We’ll see. We’ve started a new season, a new year. We’re ready to leave the past in the past, but also don’t forget what we did. We’ll carry it with us, but also have a chip on our shoulder for the season as well.”

The memories from Game 7 will certianly come flowing back.

But will the smell of champagne and cigars they left behind be there as well?

“I’m excited to see what the dressing room will smell like,” forward Carter Verhaeghe chuckled. “I’m sure it’s going to be awesome. Nothing but good memories there. You can’t really top the last time that we were there. We definitely made some special memories.”

With 54 players in camp, not everyone will suit up against the Predators.

Following practice on Saturday at Baptist Health IcePlex, head coach Paul Maurice said he plans to roll with a veteran-heavy lineup for Game 1 and then go a bit younger for Game 2.

For some players, it’ll be a chance to get back up to speed.

For others, an opportunity to impress coaches and earn an extended stay in South Florida.

“The assessment for me is never as strong tomorrow because we just beat them up for three days,” Maurice said. “I don’t expect us to be very good tomorrow. If I’ve done my part, we won’t be. But these guys constantly surprise me with their energy level and where they find it. The challenge for the young player [in camp] now is to show what his strength is.”

Goaltenders are expected to split time during games.

While lineup information won’t be available until tomorrow, the only forward that definitely won’t be taking the ice against Nashville is former-first round pick Mackie Samoskevich. Dealing with a minor upper-body injury, the 21-year-old is expected to be back at full strength by Tuesday.

“We think we’re very close to him getting the full-go,” Maurice said of Samoskevich, who led the team’s AHL affiliate in scoring as a rookie last season. “It (the injury) wasn’t major. We just couldn’t afford to have him get worse because the first three days are the heaviest.”

Getting off to a great start during their Cup-winning campaign, the Panthers took both games against the Predators during last season’s preseason doubleheader by a combined score of 10-2.

With $20 reserved seats still available, tickets can be purchased here.

Proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.