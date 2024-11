Panthers Prospect Report: November 26, 2024

Olof Glifford

The 6-foot-4 Swedish goaltender has been kicking lately.

In his last three games, Glifford has a .934 save percentage, with 71 saves and only five goals allowed for HV71 J20.

A fifth-round pick (159th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft of the Panthers, the 19-year-old has 23 wins over the last two seasons so far in the J20 Nationell.

Teddy Bear Toss

Always one of the most fun games of the year.

Getting the first goal of the game for the Edmonton Oil Kings against the Red Deer Rebels, Gracyn Sawchyn got the teddy bears flying.

In total, 15,458 bears were thrown on the ice for the Panthers 2023 second-round pick (63rd overall).