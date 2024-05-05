Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov Named Finalist for the 2023-24 Frank J. Selke Trophy

Barkov nominated finalist for NHL’s best defensive forward for third time in last four seasons

FLA_24_Barkov_Selke_Finalist_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The National Hockey League today announced that Florida Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov has been named a finalist for the 2023-24 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.” The other two finalists this season are Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes.

Barkov, 28, appeared in 73 regular season games with Florida in 2023-24, amassing 80 points (23-57-80). Florida’s captain led all Panthers forwards with a plus-33 rating and a career-high 57.3 faceoff win percentage. He ranked second on the team in assists (57), third in points (80) and power-play points (29) and fourth in goals (23).

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Tampere, Finland led all NHL skaters who skated in at least 70 games this season in on-ice goals for percentage at five-on-five play (69.7%). He also became the Panthers all-time leader in assists (445), games played (737) and shots on goal (1,948), having already owned the club records for goals (266), points (711), power-play goals (75) and game winning goals (48). 

Barkov surpassed the 700-mark in both games played and points this season, becoming the fourth fastest Finnish-born player in NHL history to reach 700 points. 2023-24 represented his ninth consecutive campaign with at least 50 points, tying Olli Jokinen (9 from 2002-03 to 2011-12) for the second-most consecutive 50-point seasons by a Finnish-born player behind only Jari Kurri (10 from 1980-81 to 1989-90).

Originally selected in the first round (second overall) by Florida in the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov became the first Panthers skater in club history to win the Selke Trophy following the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a finalist for the award in 2021-22. Former Panthers captain Brian Skrudland had been a finalist in Florida’s inaugural season in 1993-94.

2024 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Playoff single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.

News Feed

Eastern Conference Schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round

Territory Talk: Playoff talk with Mark Parrish (Ep. 297)

Q&A: OEL talks playoffs, celebrity dinners, and more!

Tkachuk joins The Pat McAfee Show

NOTEBOOK: Playing the waiting game; Bennett ready to skate

BY THE NUMBERS: Key stats for Panthers in their Round 1 win vs. Lightning 

Montour's chirps, comedy keeping Panthers loose heading to 2nd round

RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 1

Florida Panthers Advance to Second Round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

PREVIEW: Panthers take another shot at eliminating Lightning in Game 5

Territory Talk: Round 1 Check-In (Ep. 296)

RECAP: Lightning 6, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers try to complete sweep of Lightning in Game 4

NOTEBOOK: Desire vs. Desperation in Game 4

Panthers Prospect Report | April 26, 2024

RECAP: Panthers 5, Lightning 3

PREVIEW: Panthers want to ‘just keep doing what we do’ in Game 3 vs. Lightning

Stolie’s Standpoint: Bobby’s save and a big win in Game 2