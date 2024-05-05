Eastern Conference Schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL NHL.com

NEW YORK (May 4, 2024) – The National Hockey League today announced the Eastern Conference schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, featuring the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers. The complete Second Round schedule, including Western Conference matchups between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, as well as the Colorado Avalanche against the winner of the Vegas Golden Knights-Dallas Stars First Round series, will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

round-2-schedule

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Starting times and broadcast information for games listed TBD will be announced when available.

Fans worldwide have another chance to make their playoff predictions with the Stanley Cup Playoff Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway. Fans can visit NHL.com/Bracket to submit their picks for the remainder of the postseason for the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.

