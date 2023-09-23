Panthers looking for ‘a big year’ from Mahura in 2023-24

“Being able to grow and being able to play was the biggest thing,” Maura said of his first season with the Panthers following Day 2 of training camp at the Panthers IceDen on Friday. “Of course I want to take another step this year, try to be a better player and bring even more to the team.”

Arriving to South Florida from Anaheim just a few days before the 2022-23 season, Mahura went on to register new career-highs in goals (4), assists (12), points (16), hits (101) and blocks (70).

A sudden staple on the blue line, the 25-year-old defenseman also suited up in all 82 games.

“His play was very consistent,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of Mahura, who appeared in just 79 combined games over his four seasons in Anaheim. “It built throughout the course of the year.”

So what’s the key to keep growing?

In order for Mahura to build off this new foundation, Maurice wants to see more of the same.

“What I would want from Josh is possibly more minutes of the same play, the play that he finished with,” Maurice said of Mahura, who also suited up in 21 playoff games. “He really established himself in the NHL last year, and now he’s got to do it again. You put back-to-back years together like that, and then he’s [in the NHL] as long as his body will allow him to be.”

The opportunity for more minutes will certainly be there early on this season.

With both Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour expected to be sidelined until mid-December due to injures they sustained in last year’s playoffs, Mahura is one of several defenseman at camp looking to help fill that void and take on a bigger role.

Last season, Mahura averaged 14:02 of ice time per tilt.

“With those two guys out, those are tough minutes to fill,” Mahura said of Ekblad and Montour, who averaged 23:24 and 24:08 time on ice per game, respectively, in 2022-23. “They do a lot for us and obviously we’re going to miss them, but that means that other guys can try to step up. When you get that opportunity, you really just want to make the most of it.”

After spending most of his time last season paired with grizzled veteran Radko Gudas, who signed with the Ducks during free agency, Mahura will also have to get used to a new partner.

At 5-on-5, Mahura spent 762:06 of ice time with Gudas and 320:07 without him last season, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. Despite helping the Panthers outscore the opposition 35-25 with Gudas at his side, Mahura still owned a positive goal differential (15-11) during his time without him.

But as one veteran leaves, a new one enters.

Early on in training camp, Mahura has been spending some time in drills paired with former Panthers first-round pick and 14-year NHL veteran Dmitry Kulikov. While nothing is set in stone in terms of pairings this early on, Mahura has really liked what he’s seen from Kulikov thus far.

“He covers a lot of ice,” Mahura said. “He’s pretty easy to read off. The first few days went well.”

With the preseason set to kick off on Monday with a doubleheader against the Predators, Mahura plans to do whatever it takes to put himself in a good position to make an impact on Opening Night.

Last season was a great story, but he’s ready to pen a new chapter.

“I still think coming in here you kind of always have that nervous energy and are still trying to leave it all out there,” Mahura said. “You never know what can happen. You just try to put your best foot forward every day. That’s what camp is kind of about, pushing for spots and trying to move up.”

To watch the Cats take on the Preds at Amerant Bank Arena, click here.