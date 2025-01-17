NOTEBOOK: Panthers eyeing road trip for Ekblad’s return

FORT LAUDERDALE – A chance to bounce back.

Falling to the red-hot Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers will have a chance to get two points at home on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Heading into the weekend, the Panthers own a 26-17-3 record.

Despite being 4-5-1 in their last 10 games, the Panthers (55 points) still sit just three points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs (58 points) for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Panthers rank second in the NHL with a 57.37% offensive advantage while 5-on-5 during that 10-game strength.

Additionally, the team ranks first in scoring chances for percentage, with a 58.96 advantage.

“I’ve loved three out of our last four games,” said head coach Paul Maurice on Friday at Baptist Health IcePlex. “We’re as strong and closer to the identity that I believe that we’re going to have to play to be successful this year.”

While the Panthers like their game at 5-on-5, they’ve hit a bump in the road on special teams.

Of course, their recent spike in penalties hasn’t helped.

In their loss to Detroit, the Panthers led 2-1 in goals at 5-on-5, but allowed three power-play goals.

“Special teams I would say (was the difference),” Evan Rodrigues said after Thursday’s game. “I think the past six, seven games, we’ve been taking quite a few penalties and it cost us tonight.”

During their latest 10-game stretch, the Panthers have operated at noticeably below their season average on both the power play (17.4%) and penalty kill (72.5%). In the 36 games prior, they were clicking at 80.8% on the penalty kill and ranked fourth in the NHL on the power play at 26.3%.

With their track record, they should be able to get back to their game sooner rather than later.

“I think there’s a chance that losing them (games) sometimes has great value,” said Maurice. “It can test you to stay with it. It also doesn’t let you get that casual good feeling.”

To see the Panthers take on the Ducks Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, click HERE.

EKBLAD UPDATE

Sidelined the last four games with an undisclosed injury, Ekblad skated on Friday at the Baptist Health IcePlex.

That being said, the veteran defenseman is unlikely to suit up against the Ducks on Saturday.

“I think we’re now shooting for the road trip,” said Maurice. “I think we’re pretty confident he’ll be able to play on the road trip.”

A key part of Florida’s success, Ekblad is averaging a team-high 23:32 minutes of ice time per tilt.

Not only playing on the top defensive pair, the 11-year NHL veteran is also a mainstay on the penalty kill and has been quarterbacking the team’s top power-play for much of this season.

With No. 5 on the ice at 5-on5-, the Panthers have controlled 54.34% of shot attempts.

“He touches all parts of our game now,” Maurice said. “At the top of the power play, big part of the penalty kill with Gustav (Forsling), and plays against the other team’s best every night. It’s a major thing to do to pull one of your top-pairing defensemen out of the lineup.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Ekblad’s status in the coming days.