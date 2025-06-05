NOTEBOOK: Bouncing back in Game 2; Schmidt shines in return to SCF

EDMONTON – The Florida Panthers are always ready to play seven.

Following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, that mindset hasn’t changed as they will try to pull even in the series in Game 2 on Friday at Rogers Place.

“It’s going to be a long series,” forward Sam Bennett said after Game 1. “I don’t think we expected this to be easy. You can learn some things from tonight, and then we’re just going to move on.”

For the defending Stanley Cup champions, bouncing back is nothing new.

Over their past two playoff runs, they’ve posted 9-4 record in games following losses.

“We’re a very strong group mentally, so I’d say it’s more technical than mental,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said of Florida’s ability to regroup. “We’ve got a lot of battle scars on us from the last few years. We’ve been through way worse than that yesterday. We can be better. We can adjust a few things, come out tomorrow and try to get a win here.”

During this year’s return trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have only lost back-to-back games once, dropping Games 1 and 2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 2.

Overall, they’ve gone 4-1 following losses.

Looking at those bounce-back wins, a spike in offense is a noticeable trend.

In all four wins, they scored at least four goals.

More than anything, the Panthers believe they can bounce back because they’ve simply done it so many times.

The proof – as they say – is in the pudding.

“It’s just experience,” head coach Paul Maurice said of his team’s mental fortitude. “You go through enough tough days after losses. Every [loss] in the playoffs feels like a weight. You just go through the next day and know how to handle it.”

SCHMIDT SHINES

Nate Schmidt waited a long time to get back to the big dance.

With that, you knew he wouldn’t let this opportunity go to waste.

Taking the ice in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2018 when he was a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, the veteran defenseman shined in Game 1 against Edmonton.

After setting up Brad Marchand for a power-play goal to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the first period, Schmidt then set Bennett free for a breakaway goal with yet another silky pass to extend the lead to 3-1 over the Oilers just two minutes into the second period.

In addition to his two assists, he also tallied a hit and a takeaway over 17:18 of ice time.

“Any time you can contribute on the biggest stage in our spot, you obviously want to,” Schmidt said of his performance. “You look at the game beforehand at what you think you can do to help your team win. Unfortunately, at the end of the day, it wasn’t enough for us, but it was something that we as a defensive corps can build on for the rest of the series.”

For Schmidt, the underlying numbers also stood out in Game 1.

Over the 14:52 he was deployed at 5-on-5, the Panthers led 21-7 in shot attempts, 9-5 in shots on goal and 1.5-0.4 in expected goals.

BOB STANDS TALL

Sergei Bobrovsky couldn’t have done much more in Game 1.

Becoming just the third different goaltender in the past decade with a 40-save performance in the Stanley Cup Final, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner turned aside 42 of 46 shots.

“Incredible again,” Bennett said. “Every night, he keeps us in it. He gives us a chance to win, and that’s all we can ask from our goaltender.”

Stepping up in big moments, 11 of Bobrovsky’s 42 saves were considered high danger.

There were lots of good things,” said Bobrovsky, who’s gone 5-2 in his last seven playoff starts. “We put it behind us and get ready for the next game. The next game is a big game.”

As always, "Playoff Bob" will be ready to go again in Game 2.

