RECAP: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

PREVIEW: After historic playoff upset, Panthers return to Boston

NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Montour take big step with return to practice

RECAP: Panthers 3, Kraken 2

PREVIEW: Reinhart on fire as Panthers wrap up homestand against Kraken

Q&A: Stenlund talks Florida, Sweden and more!

New dad Brandon Montour discusses balance of hockey and family on ‘Inside the Panthers’

Florida Panthers Announces Fourth-Annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ Night Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 18

NOTEBOOK: Bennett back at practice with the Panthers

RECAP: Panthers 3, Sharks 1

PREVIEW: Stolarz to start as Panthers welcome Sharks to Sunrise

Reinhart named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Season Community Drives

RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers look to stay hot at home against Canucks

Panthers Prospect Report: October 20, 2023

RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

PREVIEW: Panthers celebrate Home Opener with playoff rematch vs. Leafs

Mikkola making an impact early with Panthers

niko-mikkola

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Ruby Hellstrom
FloridaPanthers.com

Niko Mikkola didn’t need much time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Just eight games into the first season of a three-year contract he signed with the Florida Panthers this past summer, the 6-foot-5 Finnish defenseman currently leads the team in blocked shots (22), ranks sixth in hits (11) and is sitting on a +3 plus/minus rating.

Even though he’s known more for his defense and physical style of play, he also only needed just three games to find the back of the net, touching twine to help the Panthers pick up their first two points of the season with a 4-3 win at New Jersey on Oct. 16.

Niko Mikkola with a Goal vs. New Jersey Devils

In a short period of time, his impact is being felt on both sides of the puck.

“The guys here are unbelievable and have helped me adjust so much since I came here,” Mikkola, who’s playing in his fifth season in the NHL. “It’s been very exciting for me.”

After putting pen to paper with the Panthers in July, Mikkola quickly made the move to South Florida. Although he was joining a new team and getting situated in a new city, he also found a piece of home by reuniting with former Liiga teammate Eetu Luostarinen.

The two most recently played together at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

“It’s been nice,” Mikkola said of the serendipitous reunion with the fellow Finn. “I’ve known him since we were little. We talked a bit in the summer when I signed the deal, and it was exciting for both him and I. We share lots of memories on the ice together, and it’s been good to see him here and so nice to be on the same team as him again.”

Armed with a blend of size and skill, Mikkola’s versatility allows him to put numbers on the scoreboard, block shots from all over the ice, and utilize his imposing stature to quickly close gaps on opposing players and disrupt passing lanes with his long reach.

“I play my own game out there on the ice,” said Mikkola, who has appeared in 177 games in his NHL career. “I play a simple game, always work to improve what I do.”

Cats head coach Paul Maurice said he has high hopes for this blossoming blueliner.

“He will play his best hockey here,” Maurice said after a practice earlier this month. “Something we value and we talk about is that you got to get on the puck, so what we like the most is his range. He’s a big man that can get from the middle of the ice to the board incredibly quickly and we think he’s going to be a real good defender. We think the way that he’s built to play is perfectly built to our system.”

In Saturday’s 3-2 win over Seattle, Mikkola showed off his all-around game with one blocked shot, two hits and a team-leading seven shots on goal over 22:13 of ice time.