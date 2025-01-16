Lundell, Verhaeghe & Boqvist: ‘They draw some things out of each other’

Some things just complement each other.
For the Florida Panthers, it’s been the line of Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe and Jesper Boqvist.
“They draw something out of each other,” said head coach Paul Maurice after Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.
Mixing up all four lines prior to Tuesday’s tilt, the line of 23-15-70 found themselves reunited in the second period with the game still scoreless.
“Bo (Boqvist) has a little bit of bit to his game and he’s on the pocket,” said Maurice. “Lundy (Lundell) can kind of play both sides of it, and Carter’s speed and we know what he’s capable of offensively. I think the players around them make them better, and make them true to who they are.”
The move paid off.
Giving the Panthers an offensive jump and on the board, Boqvist ripped a shot by New Jersey’s Jacob Markstrom on a feed from Verhaeghe to make it 1-0 early in the third period.