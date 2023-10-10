Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Business & Non-profit
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series will recognize South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.
From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, activists, executives and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond.
Honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and Panthers social media platforms, @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.
Later this season, ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized during the team’s annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, when the Panthers take on the Colorado Avalanche at 6 PM at FLA Live Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com.
Last week the Panthers highlighted honorees in the fields of healthcare and public service.
In this week of Hispanic Excellence, the Panthers will highlight honorees in the fields of business and non-profit.
Manager, Sustainability Marketing & Vice Chair, DEI – WM
Jacqueline Aramboles is the Manager for sustainability marketing at WM (Waste Management). She oversees digital marketing, sales, and sustainability services. Jacqueline is active in the space of women in leadership and has been consistently rising the ranks of WM during her eight-year tenure. Lifting up those around her and reaching her growth goals, Jacqueline recently made the exciting transition to support the sustainability arm of WM where she is helping reduce the organization’s carbon footprint. Jacqueline believes in uplifting women through mentoring and coaching and uses her free time to help women advance their career. She has most recently joined #GirlsClub (wearegirlsclub.com) as a mentor and will continue to expand her reach through her own organization; The Leader In Her. Jacqueline holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Marketing. She started her career in logistics with Concordia International Forwarding Corporation, receiving two promotions before transitioning over to WM. Jacqueline was born in Cuba and came to the U.S. at the age of 11. She is a first-generation college graduate and is seen as a role model by family and friends as someone who has paved the way for other minorities in the community.
Chief Operating Officer & Chair of Litigation Department – Tripp Scott
Paul Lopez has served as the Tripp Scott Chief Operating Officer since 2017 and has chaired the firm’s Litigation Department since 2010. Paul has a national litigation and trial practice and regularly argues before federal and state courts on behalf of his various nationwide and local clients. Besides being a highly respected and successful attorney, Paul is very involved in the community. He has been involved with numerous non-profits helping to donate and raise thousands of dollars over the years. He is very giving of not only his money but also his time. He cares deeply about his community and strives to make it a better place for all. Paul involves his wife and children in his philanthropic work. Paul is currently on the Executive Committee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, was the Legal Counsel to the Board of Hispanic Unity of Florida, past Trustee for United Way of Broward County, and former Trustee for the Fort Lauderdale Museum of Art to name a few.
Head of Community Affairs, South Florida Region – Amazon
Angie Santibañez leads community engagement for Amazon Public Policy team in the South Florida region working closely with local community stakeholders, business organizations, and civic associations to support policy objectives. She was in the Social Impact/Nonprofit space for 10+ years and then worked 4 years in the financial services industry working in Corporate Social Responsibility arena, particularly with CRA and Community Development initiatives. Angie is driven by a desire to inspire and help those in need in the South Florida community. Angie is very active in the community, serving on a number of committees of civic, non-profit, and charitable organizations, including the United Way Miami Women United Executive Council where she serves as Chair, the Chapman Partnership NextGen Executive Committee, Board Member with the Live Like Bella Childhood Cancer Foundation, and sits on the Governmental Affairs Committee of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. She graduated from Miami Dade College with her Associate of Arts, then received her Bachelor’s Degree from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and her MBA from Florida International University. She is a 2013 Leadership Miami graduate, a SFBJ 40 Under 40 award recipient and received the Hispanic Women of Distinction Award in 2023. She is a proud wife, mother of two children, and lover of college football (Go Canes!), wine, and traveling.
Regional Director, South Florida Private Wealth – First Horizon Bank
Damian Pardo is a longtime community activist, and for over 35 years, he has volunteered to support countless efforts. In 1993, he founded SAVE (Safeguarding American Values for Everyone) and co-founded 4Ward Miami (Gay Ocho Festival) in 2015. Damian is passionate about building diverse community groups to advance projects. He has served on the boards of many national and local nonprofits. Damian was born to a family exiled from Cuba that traces its roots to Spain. His parents instilled in him values of humility, compassion, and a profound commitment to service. With a deep appreciation for their shared immigrant journey, Damian understands the potential opportunities for his community. Damian's professional journey started at the Southeast Bank Management Training Program, after which he specialized in corporate lending for cruise line industries. He later transitioned to private banking and trust, holding various leadership roles in reputable institutions, including Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. His experiences in banking and wealth management have given him a comprehensive understanding of complex budgets and finances. Damian attended St. Hugh School, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and rowed crew. He ultimately graduated with a Master's in Management from the University of Miami School of Business. He is a devout animal lover and dedicated to his family.
Vice President of Business Development – The Americas at Collinson
Manny Catedral has over 25 years of corporate leadership experience, passionate about advocating for the development and growth of Hispanic leaders around the globe. He is currently the VP of Market Development for the Americas at Collinson, the global company that owns Priority Pass. Prior to joining Collinson, Manny held leadership roles at American Express where he also championed diversity and inclusion. There, he was accountable for the negotiation and profitability of new financial institutions in the Latin American & Caribbean region. During this time, he developed relationships with key executives and decisionmakers in the private and public sectors in the U.S. and the Latin American and Caribbean region. Manny is a remarkably driven Hispanic leader and enjoys coaching and inspiring people with a true teamwork attitude. His achievements include Board of Directors at Hispanic Unity of Florida, mentoring with Junior Achievement, Finance Committee at Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward Chapter, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association. Manny is a certified coach and motivated leader who truly enjoys mentoring the next generation of Hispanic leaders. He resides in Fort Lauderdale and is the proud father of two children.
Kindness Influencer
Marly Q Casanova is a happy woman, wife, mom of boys, and a successful Hispanic-American social entrepreneur from South Florida. She's the founder of PARK Project, a non-profit inspiring people to Perform Acts of Random Kindness since 2010. As host of the podcast "Time to be Kind with Marly Q," she is galvanizing a global network of PARKers (people who Perform Acts of Random Kindness). This highly sought-after TEDx speaker and leadership trainer leverages her life-long passion for service with 20 years of event planning expertise to create impactful educational workshops and retreats for organizations worldwide. One of her signature community-building events is the MANkind Summit, a 3-day virtual experience designed to elevate team wellness with the currency of kindness, connection, and community. Through all her work as a Kindness Influencer, Marly Q aims to guide people to understand that “Kindness is your Superpower" - both personally and professionally!
Founder – Interactive Initiative
Samuel Lopez De Victoria founded Interactive Initiative, a non-profit that has been instrumental in fostering opportunities and mentorship within South Florida’s artistic and underserved communities. He utilizes the creation of interactive art and video games as a dynamic means to amplify and nurture voices through gaming. By ensuring that participants are equipped with cost-free tools and resources, Samuel eradicates potential barriers to access. Samuel graduated with an MFA in Art and Technology from the University of Florida. He currently teaches video game design and studies at Florida Atlantic University.
President – JetBlue Travel Products
Andres Barry is President of JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand and other non-air travel products including Paisly, JetBlue’s homegrown travel booking website. In In his role, Andres is responsible for leading a team that is dedicated to innovating the way customers buy and experience travel. Prior to his current appointment, Andres was a Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group where he worked in the travel and tourism sector focusing on commercial growth and digital innovation for leading brands in the U.S. and abroad. Andres is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he earned his undergraduate degree, and Emory University, where he received his MBA. Outside of work, Andres loves to vacation with his family at Disney or the beach. Andres’ family is from Argentina and Peru, and he grew up in Mexico and South Florida.
SVP, Chief of Staff to CEO, Head of Community Relations – Amerant Bank
Silvia Larrieu was named SVP, Chief of Staff to the CEO of Amerant Bank in April 2021. She leads Amerant’s community involvement and corporate partnerships to strengthen the company’s active role in supporting the communities it serves. Prior to Amerant, Silvia served as Senior Director of Development & Partnerships at the Miami Herald. There she developed and implemented the Miami Herald Journalism Fund, seeking to greatly expand the organization’s impact initiatives to hold the powerful accountable, expose wrongdoing, enhance equity and find solutions to problems that affect the quality of life for South Florida residents through philanthropic support. A proud Cuban American, Silvia is incredibly close to her family and has assisted in her nephews’ development ensuring they become talented, bilingual individuals. Silvia attended Babson College and received a degree in Entrepreneurship. She then went on to receive her MBA from the University of Miami.
Supervisor of Transitions – Best Buddies International
Daniella de la Riva is a Miami native, born to Cuban American parents. She studied at the University of Florida and received her Bachelor’s Degree in 2014. She later received a Master of Education with a focus on Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling from Florida International University in 2016 and began working with Best Buddies International in 2017 as an employment consultant in the Miami Jobs Program. Daniella spent the following five years working as a Best Buddies job coach. In her role, she assisted individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities find and maintain gainful employment. She also assisted Spanish speaking job seekers and working participants navigate a predominantly English-speaking workforce and helped translate when needed for students and parents alike. Throughout her time working with Best Buddies International, her passion has been to ensure that every participant she serves has felt heard, safe, and empowered to set and follow through with their career and independence goals. In 2022, Daniella was promoted and began serving as the Supervisor of Transition. She now assists high school students with disabilities in the Broward and Palm Beach bridge the gap between school-based knowledge and workplace readiness. After accepting her new role, Daniella noticed a language barrier in her organization’s marketing and documentation materials. The lack of Spanish language representation led her to dedicate time an effort to translating documents and marketing materials, so that despite the language barrier, Spanish speaking individuals were able to see themselves represented and were able to participate in the mission using their native tongue. Daniella has also partnered with community-based programs in the area that are dedicated to serving the Spanish speaking population. This has allowed her to expand the footprint of Best Buddies International within a marginalized community.
Senior Director of Marketing, Consumer Experience & Sports – Celsius
Giancarlo Morena has not only excelled in his executive role at a remarkably young age but has also made a profound impact within the sports industry. His dedication to his work is matched by his commitment to community service. He consistently gives back to his community through various volunteer opportunities, showcasing his unwavering generosity and genuine concern for the wellbeing of others. His reputation as a hardworking and intelligent individual is well-deserved, as he consistently demonstrates an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges with innovative solutions. Beyond his professional accomplishments, he stands out as an individual of remarkable character. His kindness, humility, and dedication to uplifting those around him are qualities that inspire and motivate his colleagues and peers. His enthusiasm for fostering inclusivity and diversity within the industry further underscores his commitment to creating positive change.
CEO, Mujeres Latinas Empowering Women
Ana Valladares is a founding member of Mujeres Latinas, a non-profit dedicated to empowering Hispanic and Latina women to become integral contributors to the local and national socioeconomic and civic system while retaining their values and cultural heritage. A celebrated Broward County resident and activist in the community for almost four decades, Ana was born in Cuba and raised in Venezuela. She arrived in South Florida in 1984 with her husband and children after living and working abroad in Germany and Italy in diplomatic status. She has been a dedicated advocate for children by participating in many different initiatives geared to enhance children’s lives. For 20 years Ana served as a Council Member to the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, having been reappointed by three Florida Governors during that time. She currently is the CEO of Mujeres Latinas and serves as a board member of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition and on the United Way of Broward County Commission on Behavioral Health and Drug Prevention. She is also a co-chair of the Latino Initiative Community Action Team for United Way Broward.