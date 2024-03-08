Forsling: ‘This is where I have the best chance to win’

Panthers defenseman ready to keep chasing the Stanley Cup after inking 8-year extension

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE -- When Gustav Forsling was placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes back in January of 2021, the Florida Panthers raced to put in their claim.

“There was no hesitation,” said general manager Bill Zito, recalling the fortuitous day.

“Guys were pounding the table: ‘He can play! He can play! He can play!’”

Flash forward a few years and Forsling will now be playing in South Florida through at least the 2031-32 season.

A pivotal piece on the blue line and one of Zito’s earliest additions after being hired by the Panthers, the 27-year-old defenseman was inked to an eight-year extension on Thursday.

“I’m thrilled that he’s on board,” Zito said. “We’re just going to keep plugging away here, try to get the guys signed up and keep the core together. I think it’s a wonderful first step.”

As he put pen to paper on his new deal, Forsling, who lit the lamp against the Philadelphia Flyers just a few hours after he’d signed, couldn’t help but think about how far he’d come.

“It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for everything this organization has done for me,” said Forsling, full of emotion. “I just remember getting the call from when I got picked up off waivers. I really wanted to take [advantage of] that opportunity."

The Florida Panthers have extended Gustav Forsling.

It’s safe to say the smooth-skating Swede did far more than just take advantage.

Since the start of the shortened 2020-21 campaign, Forsling ranks third among Panthers defensemen in scoring with 127 points (38 goals, 89 assists) in 259 games. He also ranks first in blocked shots (322) and takeaways (139), while also sitting fifth in hits with 227.

Whenever he’s on the ice, good things also always seem to happen.

Since joining the Panthers, his +121 plus/minus rating ranks second in the NHL.

“He’s been unreal the whole time I’ve been here in Florida,” teammate Anton Lundell said. “It’s been a pleasure to watch him play and work on and off the ice. He’s one of the hardest working guys on the team. It’s the reason he’s the most fit guy on the team, too.”

In terms of that fitness and preparation, Zito said Forsling sets the standard.

“We have a training camp list of expectations with regard to how conditioned you are,” Zito said. “The competition is for second place. It's a joke. You can’t even touch how prepared this guy is.”

On the ice, opposing teams also struggle to keep up with him as well.

With speed to burn and an elite ability to stop and start at the drop of a hat, Forsling, who plays alongside Aaron Ekblad on the team's top pairing, excels at helping the Panthers both track down and hold onto the puck. When he’s been on the ice at 5-on-5 this season, they've controlled 58.86% of shot attempts, which is the best mark on the team.

A workhouse on Florida’s seventh-ranked penalty kill (82%), Forsling also leads the team with 197:08 of shorthanded ice time, averaging more than three minutes on the kill per contest.

While he might not have a letter on his sweater, he certainly leads by example.

“He pushes himself hard,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “He’ll be the guy in the ice bath tomorrow. He’ll be the guy doing all the things to prepare for the next game. He’s wonderful with his teammates and a very, very high performer. He’ll play at that level for all of those eight years. He’s physically driven to be great. He’s an important piece, for sure.”

While the Panthers currently sit atop the NHL standings at 43-17-4 and are preparing for what they hope will be a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the long-term contract for Forsling – as well as those for players like Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk – ensures a lengthy window of contention.

More than anything, a strong desire to win was at the heart of Forlsing's big decision.

“I really want to win a Stanley Cup,” said Forsling, already a veteran of 37 playoff games with Florida. “This is probably one of the best teams in the league. This is where I have the best chance to win for years to come. I think we have a really good team. That’s exciting.”

