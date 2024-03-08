Forsling: ‘This is where I have the best chance to win’

FORT LAUDERDALE -- When Gustav Forsling was placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes back in January of 2021, the Florida Panthers raced to put in their claim.

“There was no hesitation,” said general manager Bill Zito, recalling the fortuitous day.

“Guys were pounding the table: ‘He can play! He can play! He can play!’”

Flash forward a few years and Forsling will now be playing in South Florida through at least the 2031-32 season.

A pivotal piece on the blue line and one of Zito’s earliest additions after being hired by the Panthers, the 27-year-old defenseman was inked to an eight-year extension on Thursday.

“I’m thrilled that he’s on board,” Zito said. “We’re just going to keep plugging away here, try to get the guys signed up and keep the core together. I think it’s a wonderful first step.”

As he put pen to paper on his new deal, Forsling, who lit the lamp against the Philadelphia Flyers just a few hours after he’d signed, couldn’t help but think about how far he’d come.

“It’s hard to put into words how grateful I am for everything this organization has done for me,” said Forsling, full of emotion. “I just remember getting the call from when I got picked up off waivers. I really wanted to take [advantage of] that opportunity."