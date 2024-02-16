Florida Panthers to Host ‘Pucks and Pints’ Beerfest Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery on Saturday, Feb. 24

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that their biannual ‘Pucks and Pints’ Beerfest presented by Funky Buddha Brewery will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Amerant Bank Arena before the Panthers face the Washington Capitals at 6 PM.

The event will start at 2:30 PM in the CITY Lounge by CITY Furniture located on south side of Amerant Bank Arena. Attendees can enjoy an afternoon of unlimited beer sampling and live music before ending the night with Panthers hockey.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation which will directly impact the South Florida community. The four pillars of the Panthers Foundation include growing the game of hockey for children and youth, support health and education initiatives for children, advocate for and support veterans’ issues and raise awareness about the endangered Florida panther.

13 breweries will be onsite for the event including: Barrel of Monks, Black Flamingo Brewing, Chido, Cove Brewery, Funky Buddha Brewery, J Wakefield Brewing, New Belgium, The Tank Brewing, Terrapin, Tripping Animals, Veza Sur Brewing, Wynwood Brewing Company and Yuengling.

Fans 21+ can purchase a general admission ticket for $90 which will include:

Upper Endzone Ticket

Access to Beer Garden from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

4oz Pucks & Pints branded sampling mug

Unlimited sampling from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Panthers Territory Members can purchase an add-on for the event in their SeatGeek or Panthers Mobile App. All members must have a valid ticket to the game to purchase an add-on.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/FoundationEvents.

