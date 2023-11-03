Florida Panthers to Host Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host Military Appreciation Night presented by CITY Furniture on Friday, Nov. 10 when the Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 PM.

The Panthers will host a swearing-in ceremony on the Yuengling Flight Deck at Section 109 during an intermission and fans will have the chance to write letters to troops outside Amerant Bank Arena at a table on the Publix Plaza. The Freedom Brass from the US Air Force Band of the West will perform the National Anthem that night.

Active and veteran military members who present their military ID at Amerant Bank Arena’s SeatGeek Box Office will receive a discounted ticket to the Nov. 10 game. Additionally, both active and retired military members can sign up for complimentary tickets to Panthers games and Amerant Bank Arena concerts through VetTix.org.

Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com will offer a variety of Panthers military merchandise including hats, pucks, jerseys and more. Special Military Appreciation Pro-Stock player jerseys will be available for purchase at Inside the Boards at Amerant Bank Arena. Those who show their military ID in Pantherland will receive 10% off their total purchase.

The Panthers will honor 98-year-old WWII Veteran Joseph Cianciarulo as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree that night. Currently in the 11th season of the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program presented by CITY Furniture, the Panthers have honored over 400 members of the Military including over 100 WWII veterans, over 35 Vietnam War veterans and over 15 Korean War veterans to date. Fans can nominate a hero or find out more information by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.