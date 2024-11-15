Florida Panthers To Host 2024 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 16

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that, in partnership with Baptist Health Cancer Care, the club will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. (ET).

All fans in attendance during the Hockey Fights Cancer game will receive a purple LED baton courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care. Fans are also invited to fill out 'I Fight For' cards inside main doors at Amerant Bank Arena, as well as the Baptist Health activation area on the Publix Plaza, to share their stories and show support for those who are battling.

"We are honored to celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer with Baptist Health Cancer Care to raise funds and awareness for cancer research," said Panthers Chief Revenue Officer Shawn Thornton. "Throughout the day, starting with the sold out Stache Dash 5K, we will support individuals and families impacted by cancer and honor the doctors and medical professionals for their research and commitment for finding a cure."

The Panthers will have special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be available for auction beginning Friday, Nov. 15 until Nov. 22 through the Florida Panthers Foundation at flapanthers.givesmart.com. Additionally, fans can purchase mystery-signed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks both online and at the Foundation table at Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 16.

Fans can also purchase from the exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise collection in Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com including jerseys, hats, pucks and more.

The Panthers Foundation will present Baptist Health Cancer Care with a $50,000 donation to support cancer research and awareness, and fans are invited to support with their own monetary donations at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

“At Baptist Health Cancer Care, we are proud to partner with the Florida Panthers to support the fight against cancer and raise awareness for the vital work being done in our community, said Michael Zinner, MD, CEO and Executive Medical Director of Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health Cancer Care. This partnership allows us to amplify a powerful reminder of the importance of coming together to make a difference, whether on the ice or in the fight against cancer. We look forward to an exciting night that celebrates hope, resilience, and the strength of our community.”

The Panthers will honor Retired U.S. Navy veteran, Marvin Craig as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree on Nov. 16. Marvin served a total of 31 years which included deployments to Iraq and is the recipient of the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Iraq Campaign Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Marvin is currently battling lung cancer.

Physicians and patients of Baptist Health Cancer Care will also be recognized on-ice during pregame.

The Panthers will host their fifth-annual Stache Dash 5K presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care the morning of Nov. 16 to support men’s cancer research and prevention. This year’s Stache Dash 5K is sold out and will be the largest to date but fans can still support the Foundation by visiting PanthersFoundation.org.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer are still available by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

About Baptist Health Cancer Care

Baptist Health Cancer Care is the largest cancer program in South Florida, providing local, out-of-state and international patients with the most advanced cancer care. With locations from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches, the program provides cancer patients access to a full array of innovative clinical trials, physicians dedicated to bringing discovery to the bedside, access to personalized cancer treatments and comprehensive patient support services -- all delivered with unparalleled compassion. Baptist Health Cancer Care includes its state-of-the-art premier institutes, Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, with renowned subspecialized surgical oncologists, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, and highly advanced technologies available to treat every common and rare cancer.

Baptist Health Cancer Care is part of Baptist Health, based in South Florida, providing care through a network of 12 hospitals as well as more than 150 outpatient facilities and physician practices, welcoming more than 1.5 million patients from around the world each year. Baptist Health Cancer Care is also Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, an alliance based on common standards of care and many shared clinical trials.

To learn more about Baptist Health Cancer Care, visit Baptisthealth.net/cancercare

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).