Florida Panthers Select Six Players on Day 2 of 2024 NHL Draft

Las Vegas, Nev. - The Florida Panthers selected six players during day two of the 2024 National Hockey League Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas, NV.

The Panthers traded a seventh-round pick (255) in 2024 second-round pick in 2025 to Toronto for a second-round pick (58). They also traded a fifth-round pick (141) in 2024 to Seattle in exchange for a sixth-round pick (169) and a seventh-round pick (201) in this year’s draft.

Florida selected forward Linus Eriksson in the second round (58th overall), defenseman Matvei Shuravin in the third round (97th overall), forward Simon Zether in the fourth round (129th overall), forward Stepan Gorbunov in the sixth round (169th overall), forward Hunter St. Martin in the sixth round (193rd overall) and goaltender Denis Gabdrakhmanov in the seventh round (201st overall).

Eriksson, 18, appeared in 29 regular season games for Djurgardens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan), recording 11 points (3-8-11). He also skated in 29 games with Djurgardens IF J20 (J20 Nationell), producing 21 points (5-16-21). His 11 points was the most scored by a HockeyAllsvenskan U18 Junior player.

The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden represented Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Junior U18 Championships, serving as the team’s captain. Eriksson earned a bronze medal and was named a Top 3 Player on Team Sweden.

Shuravin, 18, skated in 11 games with CSKA Moskva (KHL) and in 22 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL) over the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound native of Moscow, recorded two points (0-2-2) in his first season with CSKA Moskva.

Zether, 18, appeared in 42 games this season with Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, posting four points (0-4-4). He skated in 18 games with Rogle BK J20 (J20Nationell) where he was the captain of the team and amassed 27 points (11-16-27). He won an SHL SM silver medal with Rogle BK in 2024. In 2023, Zether led all J20 Nationell skaters in playoff goals, scoring 6 and leading Rogle BK J20 to a J20 SM gold medal.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound native of Helsingborg, Sweden earned a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior U18 Championships after posting 2 points (1-1-2) over seven tournament games.

Gorbunov, 17, skated in 40 games with Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL), producing 22 points (10-12-22) in the regular season and three points in 10 games in the postseason (2-1-3).

The 6-foot-5, 196-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia tied for sixth on Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk in goals (10) throughout the 2023-24 season.

St. Martin, 19, recorded 52 points (24-28-52) over 68 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. He spent the past three seasons with Medicine Hat, amassing 74 points (32-42-74) over 144 games.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta ranked second among Medicine Hat forwards with a plus-14 rating.

Gabdrakhmanov, 19, dressed in 40 games with Tyumenski Legion, posting a 2.55 goals against average and a .924 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound native of Nizhny Tagil, Russia tied for the MHL lead for most games played by a goaltender in 2023-24.

