Florida Panthers Partner with Mano’s Wine for Stanley Cup Championship Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Manos_Wine_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they have partnered with Mano’s Wine to commemorate the first Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history with limited edition wine. 

Panthers fans have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s phenomenal season with the launch of the Championship Wine Collection.

Fans and wine enthusiasts alike can choose from two exquisite varietals:

  • Cabernet Sauvignon: A rich, bold wine that captures the spirit of the Panthers' triumphant season
  • Blanc de Blanc: A sparkling wine that celebrates the team's excellence and enduring legacy

"We are thrilled to partner with Mano's Wine on this commemorative wine bottle toremember this historic moment in Panthers history," said Panthers Chief Revenue OfficerShawn Thornton. 

The Mano’s Wine & Florida Panthers wine collection is available now and can be purchased online at www.ManosWine.com or at select South Florida Publix locations. 

“We are proud to be the Official Supermarket of the Florida Panthers and celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup win with them by offering the limited-edition wine in select South Florida Publix locations.” said Publix Media Relations Manager, Lindsey Willis.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now. Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member.

Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.

About Mano’s Wine

Mano’s Wine is an urban winery and the industry leader in manufacturing and distribution of deep-etched and hand-painted wine for a variety of professional sports leagues, collegiate institutions, and entertainment licenses.

About Publix 
Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

News Feed

Hornqvist, now in Panthers front office, celebrates day with Cup

Stenlund celebrates with Stanley Cup in Sweden, where it all began

Forsling takes Stanley Cup on helicopter ride in Sweden

Territory Talk: Summer of Tkachuk (Ep. 313)

Ekman-Larsson brings Stanley Cup home to Sweden, pays homage to late mother

Barkov transforms hometown into ‘Barkov City’ during Stanley Cup celebration

BLOG: Barkov, skateboarding and the Stanley Cup

Worrell delights at Summer Reading Tour stop in Davie

Reinhart takes Stanley Cup on trip down memory lane in hometown

Montour brings Stanley Cup to Six Nations hometown for parade, celebration

Mahura honors Humboldt Broncos on day with Cup in hometown St. Albert

Panthers adviser Dudley brings Stanley Cup to Lewiston 

BLOG: Barkov and fellow Panthers meet with President of Finland

2024 Stanley Cup Tracker

Territory Talk: Looking to the Rafters (Ep. 312)

Okposo gets to hoist Stanley Cup in hometown after delay

Tkachuk has ‘really special’ day bringing Stanley Cup home to St. Louis

Tkachuk eats lunch with Stanley Cup at local St. Louis restaurant