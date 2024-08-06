Florida Panthers Partner with Mano’s Wine for Stanley Cup Championship Limited-Edition Wine Collection

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they have partnered with Mano’s Wine to commemorate the first Stanley Cup Championship in franchise history with limited edition wine.

Panthers fans have the opportunity to celebrate the team’s phenomenal season with the launch of the Championship Wine Collection.

Fans and wine enthusiasts alike can choose from two exquisite varietals:

Cabernet Sauvignon: A rich, bold wine that captures the spirit of the Panthers' triumphant season

Blanc de Blanc: A sparkling wine that celebrates the team's excellence and enduring legacy

"We are thrilled to partner with Mano's Wine on this commemorative wine bottle toremember this historic moment in Panthers history," said Panthers Chief Revenue OfficerShawn Thornton.

The Mano’s Wine & Florida Panthers wine collection is available now and can be purchased online at www.ManosWine.com or at select South Florida Publix locations.

“We are proud to be the Official Supermarket of the Florida Panthers and celebrate the team’s first Stanley Cup win with them by offering the limited-edition wine in select South Florida Publix locations.” said Publix Media Relations Manager, Lindsey Willis.

About Mano’s Wine

Mano’s Wine is an urban winery and the industry leader in manufacturing and distribution of deep-etched and hand-painted wine for a variety of professional sports leagues, collegiate institutions, and entertainment licenses.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 255,000 associates, currently operates 1,376 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. For 27 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.