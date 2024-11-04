Florida Panthers Partner with EZ Charger Rental to Enhance Fan Experience at Amerant Bank Arena

Sunrise, Fla. – The Florida Panthers today announced a new partnership with EZ Charger Rental, bringing state-of-the-art mobile charging kiosks to Amerant Bank Arena, Panthers IceDen and War Memorial Auditorium. This partnership is designed to improve the game day and concert experiences for fans by offering convenient and accessible charging solutions throughout the venue.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to elevate the game day experience for our fans and partnering with EZ Charger Rental aligns perfectly with our mission to provide convenience and best-in-class service throughout our Panthers operated facilities," said Panthers EVP of People & Facilities Rob Stevenson. "We believe this service keep our fans connected and engaged throughout every game and provide the convenience of charging your phone while on the go."

Fans can now stay connected during all Panthers home games and concerts without worrying about running out of battery life. EZ Charger Rental provides an intuitive charging solution, offering portable power banks that are compatible with all major smartphones. The kiosks are conveniently located throughout all areas of Amerant Bank Arena and feature easy-to-use chargers with built-in cables.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Florida Panthers to bring our unique charging solutions to Amerant Bank Arena,” said TJ Harris, CEO of EZ Charger Rental. “Our goal has always been to simplify the way people stay connected, and we’re confident this collaboration will add tremendous value to fans. Whether they’re capturing game-winning moments or keeping up with updates, Panthers fans will never have to worry about battery life. We look forward to helping create an even more immersive and enjoyable fan experience.”

The addition of EZ Charger Rental to Amerant Bank Arena, Panthers IceDen and War Memorial Auditorium is part of the Panthers’ broader commitment to enhancing guest services and ensuring every fan has a first-class experience when attending a game or event. With fan satisfaction being a top priority, the Florida Panthers continue to lead the way in delivering innovative solutions that make game day unforgettable.

Panthers fans can download the Panthers official mobile application and toggle between Panthers and Amerant Bank Arena modes to deliver content based on the event the patron is attending.

The official mobile app features the latest team news, schedule, stats along with articles, podcasts, videos, photos and more. Panthers Territory Members can access their tickets, discounts, Cats Cash while concert goers can utilize mobile ordering at concession stands, managing tickets & parking and receive exclusive offers.

The 'Official Mobile Application of the Florida Panthers' is available for both iOS and Android devices by downloading through Google Play and App Store. Fans can find more information by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/app.

About EZ Charger Rental

EZ Charger Rental provides cutting-edge mobile charging solutions for sports arenas, entertainment venues, and hospitality sectors. With fast and easy-to-use kiosks, EZ Charger Rental ensures fans and guests stay powered up throughout their experience.