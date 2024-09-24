Florida Panthers Launch ‘Panthers Plus’ In Conjunction with ViewLift and Scripps Sports

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers, ViewLift and Scripps Sports announced today that ‘Panthers Plus,’ an all-new mobile application and the official streaming home of the club, is now available on web browser, iOS, AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Additional platforms Android, Samsung TV and LG TV are expected to be announced and added in the coming weeks by ViewLift, the Panthers’ digital partner. The Panthers Plus Season Pass is available for purchase now at PanthersPlus.TV.

‘Panthers Plus’ will offer free access to the Cats preseason match-ups on Sept. 27 at Carolina, Sept. 28 vs Carolina, Sept. 30 vs Tampa Bay and Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay. Access to Panthers studio shows and other non-game in-house produced content will be free for registered users.

By purchasing the Panthers Plus Season Pass, fans who visit PanthersPlus.TV will gain access to view 70 live, locally-produced Panthers games. For streaming during the regular season, fans can purchase a full-season pass (70 games, plus the first round of the playoffs should the Panthers qualify) for $69.99. Games on Panthers Plus will only be available within the Panthers regional broadcast area. Games that are shown exclusively on national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will not be available to stream on this application.

In collaboration with Scripps Sports, which will distribute games over the air and by cable from Key West to the Treasure Coast and in Ft. Myers, this new streaming service will enhance fan engagement with multiple viewing options. Panthers fans in South Florida and the surrounding region will now have unparalleled access to live game content along with on-demand video and original Panthers programs, whether they are at home or on the go. ‘Panthers Plus’ is a great option for cord-cutters or individuals who prefer streaming applications over watching live on cable.

"For about a $1 a game, this streaming service is another great option for our fans to use as part of their regular tune-in routine,” said Chief Strategy Officer Mark Zarthar. “In addition to live games, our passionate viewers will have the chance to watch the weekly Panthers Primetime show and to view Panthers content daily.”

“Scripps Sports partnership with the Florida Panthers is all about making the Panthers games available on every platform, so fans can enjoy the games wherever they are in their busy lives,” said Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports. “This new app ensures that fans of the Panthers can watch the games even when they are enjoying all the other great things about South Florida”.

“Panthers Plus offers another way to watch games - but it’s so much more,” noted Rick Allen, ViewLift’s CEO. “Streaming to major OTT devices makes it easy for fans to keep up with the team whenever they want and wherever they are. All of the Panthers’ rich content will appear on Panthers Plus, with additional features rolling out during the season.”

For a full list of how and where to watch Panthers games this season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now. Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member.

Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift’s clientele includes the NHL; the Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics; the Vegas Golden Knights (another joint project with Scripps Sports); LIV Golf; NBC Universal; TEGNA and others. Visit www.viewlift.com.

About Scripps Sports:

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Women's Soccer League, the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights and NHL's new Utah Hockey Team, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company focused on creating a better-informed world.