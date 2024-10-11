Florida Panthers Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month Throughout October

SUNRISE, Fla. - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Florida Panthers today announced ways fans can participate in events and support throughout the month of October.

The Panthers will host their third-annual Pink in the Rink night presented in conjunction with Baptist Health Cancer Care and Promise Fund on Saturday, Oct. 19 when they host the Vegas Golden Knights at 6 p.m. The night will honor those who have battled breast cancer and the medical professionals who work hard to treat and find a cure for the disease.

“For the third year in a row, we are so proud to partner with the Promise Fund and Baptist Health Cancer Care to present this special night at a Panthers game,” said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito. “Please join us and support in any way you can, sharing your story, wearing pink, or sharing a message with individuals who need to hear it. Let’s fight together.”

All fans in attendance will receive a pink LED baton courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care. Designed by local artist Nicole ‘Nico’ Holderbaum, the Panthers will have specialty Pink in the Rink jerseys available for auction at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com with proceeds benefiting Promise Fund.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Florida Panthers for Pink in the Rink – a night dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer”, said Michael Zinner, M.D., CEO, Baptist Health Cancer Care. “This collaboration not only highlights the importance of early detection and education but also fosters a sense of community support for those affected by this disease. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer.”

The Panthers will honor 10-year U.S. Army veteran Kenyetta Royal who is a breast cancer survivor as part of their ‘Heroes Among Us’ program that night.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 19, American Cancer Society will host their ‘Making Strides of Broward County’ walk at Amerant Bank Arena for a second consecutive year. The community can sign up to participate in the walk by clicking here.

General tickets provide options at various price points around Amerant Bank Arena by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights or fans can purchase tickets in the SeatGeek Terrace with a portion of the ticket proceeds benefiting the Promise Fund by clicking here.

“We are both humbled and honored to partner with our hometown Stanley Cup Championship team,” said Nancy Brinker, Promise Fund Founder. “The Florida Panthers and Baptist Health Cancer Care have become invaluable partners in helping us amplify our mission to ensure women in our community have an opportunity to get screened and receive potentially life-saving information on early detection.”

Throughout the month of October and beyond, Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com has an all-new special Breast Cancer Awareness merchandise collection which includes pink hats, shirts, bracelets and more.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).