Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2024 Development Camp

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the roster and schedule for the club’s 2024 Development Camp to take place July 8-11 at Baptist Health IcePlex at FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Click HERE to download the camp roster.

The group includes 22 forwards, 11 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The 39-prospect roster includes Panthers selections from each of the club’s past five NHL drafts as well as additional invitees.

The team will hold on ice sessions Monday-Thursday at the Baptist Health IcePlex culminating with a Group A vs Group B Scrimmage at 4 PM on Thursday.

