Florida Panthers Announce New Programs at Baptist Health IcePlex

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale now offers a variety of inclusive programs for people all ages and experience levels.

“We are thrilled to offer a variety of inclusive programming for people of all ages at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale,” said Baptist Health IcePlex General Manager Melissa Fitzgerald. “The IcePlex is a welcoming environment for everyone whether you are participating in our diverse list of programming, shopping at the retail store or having a bite to eat at the restaurant or one of our other food service outlets.”

The Panthers Adaptive Skating Program presented by ABA Centers of Florida is a new program presented in four-week sessions of Adaptive Skating and Adaptive Hockey. This program is offered under the auspices of the Panthers longstanding community partner, American Special Hockey Association, dedicated to serving those with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities through the sport of ice hockey. Anyone can click here to register for the next $40 four-week session or visit the Baptist Health IcePlex front office for more information.

“In addition to world-class autism care, ABA Centers is committed to providing children on the spectrum with the kind of experiences that make a childhood a great childhood – and the Adaptive Skating Program is a step in that direction,” said Christopher Barnett, Founder & Chairman of ABA Centers.

Baptist Health IcePlex offers a variety of ‘Girls Only’ programming including ‘Girls Intro To Hockey,’ ‘Girls Hockey Academy’ and ‘Girls Development League’ which collectively accommodates all levels of experience including beginners. With each of these programs, girls of all ages are invited to join to learn new skills, meet new friends and play with each other. For more information or to register, please click here.

A unique offering at Baptist Health IcePlex is the all-new curling program for those looking for an entertaining and challenging social activity as well as businesses and large groups seeking a team building experience. Curling offers a fun, strategy-filled activity for up to 40 people at a time and requires no prior experience. The Baptist Health IcePlex provides guests with preparation, equipment and instructors for a memorable outing for families, friends, coworkers and more.

Baptist Health IcePlex also creates opportunities for schools, afterschool programs and other community-based children’s organizations to introduce their classes and groups to the ice with the option for skating instruction and other enriching educational experiences.

Baptist Health IcePlex offers programming for children of all ages, adults, families and more. Please visit BaptistHealthIcePlex.com for more information on all of these programs or to register.

